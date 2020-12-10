Disney Announces that “Pinocchio”, “Peter Pan & Wendy”, and “Disenchanted” Will Go Straight to Disney Plus

With theaters still shuttered across the nation and coronavirus cases rising again in the U.S., Disney was reportedly looking at a new strategy for several of its big films.

During their 2020 Investor Day, Disney announced that Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy, Disenchanted, and Sister Act 3 will be Disney+ Original movies. The exact release dates of those films haven’t been disclosed, but the first two may come in 2021.

One movie that was expected to skip theaters, but appears to still be on the theatrical slate is Cruella starring Emma Stone.

Earlier in the presentation, Disney said they would release 10 Marvel Series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animated, and Pixar series and movies over the next few years. They also unveiled that Pixar film “Raya and the Last Dragon” will debut on Disney+ Premier Access next March.

With movie theaters shuttered across the country, major media companies have been forced to bring some of their films to streaming. Hamilton, Mulan and Soul are among films that were on the Disney theatrical slate that have had to be moved to Disney+.

WarnerMedia recently caused a frenzy because of their decision to bring their 2021 film slate to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. Blockbuster films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Matrix 4, which are sure to attract hoards of watchers, will now also be available at the click of a button.