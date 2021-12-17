YouTube TV Drops Disney-Owned Channels Including ESPN, Disney Channel, & ABC

After a year of bitter disputes with its partners, YouTube TV just took a gut-punch from one of the entertainment world’s biggest titans. The Streamable has confirmed that the service was unable to negotiate a deal with Disney to retain more than 17 Disney-owned channels, including owned-and-operated ABC affiliates, Disney Channel, and ESPN.

In a statement to The Streamable, Disney said:

We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.

Those channels have disappeared from the service in the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game and are no longer listed on the YouTube TV homepage. To compensate, YouTube TV will lower its price by $15/month to $49.99 a month until the standoff is resolved.

But if you are looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, that carry ABC locals, as well as Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic, here are your options.

The dispute comes at a particularly important time for sports fans as we head into College Bowl season and the final weeks of the NFL regular season and the start of the playoffs.

In a blog post, YouTube TV said of the failed negotiations:

We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV. We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 while this content remains off of our platform. We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and not what we wanted. We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV. In the meantime, we’ll update this website soon with the latest updates, including channels impacted, alternative ways to continue enjoying some of Disney’s content on The Disney Bundle, information about our price decrease, plus any other questions you may have about this situation.

What Channels Did YouTube TV Lose?

The channels involved in the dispute are:

ABC

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

ACC Network

SEC Network

What Are Your Alternatives to Keep Watching Disney-owned Channels?

Here are your alternative live streaming services to consider. We’ll break down the pros and cons of each.

What Are Some Good Options to Try With Your $15?

If you’d like sports, you will be able to keep up with a lot of ESPN’s programming with a subscription to ESPN+. It’s a fantastic way to follow the NHL and NBA.

If you don’t need the channels YouTube TV lost, but you’d like to experiment with some new streaming options, consider trying these services.

YouTube TV’s 2021 Tussles

In September, YouTube TV had a similar dispute with NBCUniversal over carriage of their local affiliates and cable channels, but were able to reach a deal without the channels going dark.

They were also recently in a carriage dispute with Roku, which prevented new subscribers from downloading the YouTube TV App. The two sides reached a deal last week that saw the app return to the platform.

However, YouTube TV has dropped channels in the past. Most notably, in October 2020 they dropped Bally Sports (which were Fox Sports RSNs at the time), along with Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel and Boston-based RSN NESN.

Stay with The Streamable and we’ll update you if and when this standoff subsides.