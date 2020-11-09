Disney Partners with Xbox to Give Game Pass Subscribers Disney Plus 1-Month Free

Disney is looking to gamers for their next set of Disney+ subscribers. Fresh off the news that Fortnite players could get two months of Disney+ for free, now Disney is partnering with Microsoft to reach Xbox gamers.

For a limited time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for free. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $1 for your first month ($14.99 a month after that). It includes access to 100 high-quality games for your console, PC, or mobile device — and includes Xbox Live Gold. The offer is valid until January 31, 2021.

According to Microsoft:

“Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site activate their subscription. Disney+ is also available on Xbox One and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, so you can download the app via the Microsoft Store. If you’re interested, don’t wait too long! Members can claim and activate the trial until January 31.”

Disney discontinued their seven-day free trials back in June. When new subscribers navigate through the sign-up process, they are prompted to immediately begin paying for the $6.99 per month service (which is heavily marketed as part of a $12.99 bundle with Hulu and ESPN+).

In August, the streamer reported that they reached 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd, having reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020.

That was up six million subscribers from the 54.5 million the company reported on May 4 in their Q2 2020 earnings call.

With Hulu reaching 35.5 million subscribers and ESPN+ 8.5 million, Chapek says that “direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”