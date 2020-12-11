Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are Coming to Xfinity X1 and Flex Devices Next Year

During Disney Investor Day, Disney announced that Disney Plus and ESPN Plus would be coming to Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex devices in the first quarter of 2021. This is the first time that the streaming services would be available on Comcast’s devices.

In April, Disney-owned Hulu made it’s debut on Xfinty X1 devices, after coming to Flex devices in March.

“With the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+, our X1 and Flex customers will soon have the ability to easily find and watch the complete range of Disney shows and sports,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “Whether it’s live, on demand or streamed via an app, unifying content is our strength and we’re pleased to add Disney+ and ESPN+ to our aggregation platforms, all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity voice remote.”

Existing subscribers will be able to log-in via X1 and Flex, while new customers will have the sign-up for the services through Xfinity. Xfinity subscribers will also be able to access linear ESPN stations (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, and more) through the ESPN App on the platform.

Just a few days ago, Comcast added support for CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount Plus) to Xfinity X1 devices. They are expected to roll-out HBO Max support ahead of the debut of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day.

In September, Comcast revealed that they have deployed two million Flex devices (up from 1 million in May).