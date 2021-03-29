Disney+ and ESPN+ Launch on Xfinity X1 and Flex Devices

X1 and Flex customers will soon be able to access Disney+ and ESPN+ through Comcast’s digital platforms. Today, Comcast and Disney announced that both Disney+ and ESPN+ would come to Comcast’s Xfinity and Flex services in the next few days.

X1 and Flex customers can access Disney+ or ESPN+ by saying “Disney+” or “ESPN+” into their Xfinity Voice Remote or by saying the name of a desired title from one of the streaming services, like, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” or “Stephen A’s World”. Xfinity customers will also be able to find the Disney+ and ESPN+ content libraries integrated throughout their user experience.

“The launch of Disney+ and ESPN+ on Comcast’s Xfinity platforms comes at an opportune time with the new Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ in full swing, the return of Coach Gordon Bombay in a new series ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ and ‘Secrets of the Whales’ from National Geographic premiering on Earth Day,” said Michael Paull, President, Disney+ and ESPN+. It will be a big April on ESPN+ too with UFC 261, the start of MLB and MLS seasons, The Masters, and more.”

These new offerings make Flex an interesting option for cord-cutters looking for a streaming option. Currently, Flex is limited to internet-only Comcast subscribers and offers these users the ability to view content on their TVs. Currently, Flex users have access to Xfinity Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu, Pandora, and more. This latest collaboration gives them even more options going forward.

“With the launch of Disney+ and ESPN+,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable SVP of video and entertainment, “our X1 and Flex customers will now be able to enjoy all the best entertainment from today’s most popular streaming services on one device that makes it easy for them to find their favorite programming, or discover something new.”