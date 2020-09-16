Disney Plus Announces Fall Premieres Including “WandaVision”, “Marvel 616”, & 31st Season of “The Simpsons”

Disney+ announced their fall line-up including “Marvel’s 616” (November 20th), an anthology documentary series exploring the impact of the Marvel Universe and the debut of the 31st season of “The Simpsons” (October 2nd).

The big news, however, is that “WandaVision”, the much anticipated Marvel series will officially debuting later this year. While they haven’t shared an exact date, it will come after their first-year anniversary on November 12th.

In October, Disney+ will have “The Right Stuff” the story of the early days of the U.S. space program, as well as “X2”, and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” They will join previously announced originals “Clouds” (film), “Meet The Chimps” (series), “Once Upon a Snowman” (shorts).

They will also see there return of “The Big Fib”, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, as well as the much anticipated second-season of The Mandalorian” on October 30th.

In November, Disney+ will debut the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”, which reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.

That month will also see the debut of “Marvel’s 616.” The series explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

While dates haven’t been announced, in late-2020, Disney+ will debut “Black Beauty”, “Inside Pixar” (a never-before-seen look into Pixar Animation Studios’ creative process), “On Pointe”, a docuseries on American Ballet, and “The Nutcracker” performance from Lincoln Center.

September 2020

September 18

Becoming (original series)

Bend It Like Beckham

Ever After

September 25

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals (original film)

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (original series)

Hidden Figures

The Fault in our Stars

October 2020

October 2

The Simpsons Season 31

October 9

The Right Stuff (original series)

X2

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

October 16

Clouds (original film)

Meet the Chimps (original series)

October 23

Once Upon a Snowman (original short)

The Big Fib (original series)

October 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 (original series)

November 2020

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (original special)

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (original series)

November 20

Marvel 616 (original series)

Planes

Late-2020