Disney Plus Announces ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,’ Available Dec. 11

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the great holiday content that’s churned out during that special time of the year and Disney+ is not letting the children down. The streaming service announced that their hit series, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be getting a holiday special.

Aptly titled, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” the special will see the cast of the series performing their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs. The 45-minute special will debut on the platform on Dec. 11 and will feature a sneak peek of the upcoming second season of the show as an added treat.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” said Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special. “The cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

In addition to performing, series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will also share their fondest holiday memories.

Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack,” featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be available beginning Nov. 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms.