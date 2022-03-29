Disney+ Announces Launch Dates, Pricing in 42 New Countries, Territories

Currently, Disney’s signature streaming service Disney+ is available in over 50 countries and regions around the world, primarily in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. But on Tuesday, the company announced the specifics of its previously announced expansion plans that will nearly double the number of locales in which people can stream the service’s programming.

Beginning in May, Disney+ will launch in 42 new countries and territories around the world, primarily focused on Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. On May 18, the streaming service will become available in South Africa with the other new additions going online in June.

June 8:

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Oman

Palestine Territories

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

For the monthly and annual pricing rates in each country and territory, click here.

June 14:

Aland Islands

Albania

Andorra

Bosnia & Herzegovina

British Indian Ocean Territory

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Faroe Islands

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Overseas Collective

Pit Caim Islands

Poland

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Sint Maarten

Slovakia

Slovenia

St. Pierre and Miquelon

St. Helena

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Turkey

Vatican City

June 16:

Israel

Last month, the company announced that they had reached 129.8 million global subscribers to Disney+. At the time, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney was still anticipating hitting 230-260M subscribers for the streaming service by 2024.

Earlier in the year, Disney+ hit a major milestone by generating over $2 billion in lifetime global consumer spending. That robust total is in large part thanks to the fact that Disney+ does not lose customers as regularly as many of its competitors.

Data collected in 2021 shows that Disney+ has one of the lowest churn rates among streamers. The data shows that just 3.7% of Disney+ subscribers leave when their subscriptions are up, meaning that the content library and upcoming releases are enough to keep them engaged and subscribed, as opposed to bouncing in and out of a subscription when the content isn’t as appealing.