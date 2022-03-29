Disney+ Announces Launch Dates, Pricing in 42 New Countries, Territories
Currently, Disney’s signature streaming service Disney+ is available in over 50 countries and regions around the world, primarily in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. But on Tuesday, the company announced the specifics of its previously announced expansion plans that will nearly double the number of locales in which people can stream the service’s programming.
Beginning in May, Disney+ will launch in 42 new countries and territories around the world, primarily focused on Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. On May 18, the streaming service will become available in South Africa with the other new additions going online in June.
June 8:
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Morocco
- Oman
- Palestine Territories
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Tunisia
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
For the monthly and annual pricing rates in each country and territory, click here.
June 14:
- Aland Islands
- Albania
- Andorra
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- French Polynesia
- French Southern Territories
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Overseas Collective
- Pit Caim Islands
- Poland
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Sint Maarten
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- St. Pierre and Miquelon
- St. Helena
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen
- Turkey
- Vatican City
June 16:
- Israel
Last month, the company announced that they had reached 129.8 million global subscribers to Disney+. At the time, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney was still anticipating hitting 230-260M subscribers for the streaming service by 2024.
Earlier in the year, Disney+ hit a major milestone by generating over $2 billion in lifetime global consumer spending. That robust total is in large part thanks to the fact that Disney+ does not lose customers as regularly as many of its competitors.
Data collected in 2021 shows that Disney+ has one of the lowest churn rates among streamers. The data shows that just 3.7% of Disney+ subscribers leave when their subscriptions are up, meaning that the content library and upcoming releases are enough to keep them engaged and subscribed, as opposed to bouncing in and out of a subscription when the content isn’t as appealing.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.