Disney+ Announces ’Home Alone’ Reboot For Upcoming Holiday Season

A new Home Alone movie is coming to Disney+ this holiday season. Home Sweet Home Alone will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 12, 2021.

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

The reboot follows a similar storyline to past movies in the franchise, but it doesn’t feature the same characters. Rather than following Kevin McCallister and his family, the spin-off tells the story of the Mercer family.

In Home Sweet Home Alone, Max Mercer, played by Yates, a mischievous child is accidentally left at home when his family goes to Japan for the holidays. Max ends up having to protect his family’s home as a married couple attempts to get their hands on a priceless heirloom in the house. The young boy goes to great lengths to keep himself and his home safe from the trespassers, causing all kinds of chaos. Ultimately, he learns that there’s no place like home.

The movie was directed by Dan Mazer. Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell wrote the screenplay, which is based on the original movie by John Hughes. Jeremiah Samuels is the executive producer, and he is joined by producers Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson.

Disney has plans to reboot several other Fox films, including Cheaper By the Dozen, Night at the Museum and others.