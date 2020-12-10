Disney Plus Announces Two Spin-offs of “The Mandalorian”, “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka”

During Disney Investor Day, Lucas Arts President Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Star Wars series are on the horizon set in the timeline of The Mandalorian: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson, made her debut in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Separately, Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, starring Diego Luna will stream in 2022.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

At the D23 conference last year, Disney announced that Ewan McGregor would return with a new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Kennedy announced Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in The Original Series, which begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith.

Disney also announced that they will be launching Star Wars: Vision an original series of animated short films that celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the best Japanese anime creators.

They also unveiled two projects that are early in development: Lando and The Acolyte.

In Lando, Disney will bring back the galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.