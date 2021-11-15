Disney+ Arrives in Hong Kong: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features

Disney+ is now available in Hong Kong, launching on November 16th, 2021 (local time). This comes shortly after Disney+ Day, the second birthday of the streaming service. The Hong Kong expansion is part of a multi-nation launch in Asia beginning over the past few weeks in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

The launches include Star content in each of those markets, meaning the service brings thousands of hours of general entertainment, including movies and shows produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Networks, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more. Star will be included in the current line-up of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

“We are excited to bring endless entertainment to audiences in Hong Kong through Disney Plus. From beloved classics to recent blockbuster releases and new original content, Disney Plus will offer to consumers an exceptional and expansive selection of entertainment for all ages, all in one place,” said Kerwin Lo (via Variety), GM, The Walt Disney Company, Taiwan and Hong Kong. “With Disney Plus, we aspire to engage and delight consumers through unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery.”

What is the Price of Disney+ in Hong Kong?

In Hong Kong, local customers will pay HK$ 73 (about $9.37 US) per month for access to the service. A yearly package will also be available for HK$ 738 (about $94.73 US).

What Devices Are Compatible with Disney+ in Hong Kong?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire Tablets, Android mobile devices and Android TVs, Hisense Smart TVs (VIDAA), LG Smart TVs running webOS v. 3.0 (2016 model) and higher, Panasonic (4K VIERA models from 2017 or later), Samsung (Tizen models from 2016 or later), Toshiba (Regza), Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 or higher), Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, Chromecast (including Chromecast built-in devices), Playstation (PS4 & PS5), Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S), and Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari).

What Features Are Included on Disney+ in Hong Kong?

Disney+ will also add new features including 4K UHD picture quality, 5.1 channel sound, support for Dolby Atmos-compatible audio equipment for greater enjoyment of content, GroupWatch for watching content together with up to seven people whether in the same room or apart, and stronger parental controls such as Kids Profile and Profile PINs to ensure the service remains suitable for audiences of all ages.

What Movies & Shows Are Available on Disney+ in Korea and Taiwan?

Some of the titles Disney is touting include the Academy Award®-winning Bao; movie hits like Wall-E, Avatar, Home Alone, and shows like The Walking Dead and The Simpsons.

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands will continue with a full line-up of exclusive Disney+ Originals content and specials available for unlimited viewing including Loki, Star Wars: Visions, and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In November, Marvel Studios’ newest drama Hawkeye, and the all-new adventure comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, will join the service. In December, the long-awaited Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere.