Disney Plus Black Friday 2020 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on Disney+ on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

While there is no official Black Friday or Cyber Monday promotion on Disney+, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save on Black Friday 2020.

We also show you other ways to save on Disney+ by pre-paying to bundling to taking advantage of discounted gift cards on Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2020. While the service is already an insanely good deal at $6.99 a month, you wouldn’t want to miss these promos and deals.

1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $7.82 a Month

Hulu launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with Disney+ for $7.82 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with Disney+’s Annual Plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Bundle Disney+ & Hulu

Click here to sign-up for Hulu Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month

Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: ~$5.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Total: $7.82 / month

2. Save 20% on Disney+ When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $20 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

That means if you use it to pre-pay for a Disney+ subscription, you could pay as little as $56 for an entire year when you purchase via the App Store. This is also the best way to gift a subscription to an existing Disney+ subscriber, since if you send someone an iTunes or Google Play gift card they can use it on an existing account.

3. Save $60 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+

If purchased separately, Disney+ ($6.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99) and ESPN+ ($5.99) are $18.99 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $12.99 a month.

If you already a subscriber to Hulu or ESPN+, you can just sign-up here with your same email address as your Hulu or ESPN+ account and you will get your discount. If you prefer the Hulu (No Ads) plan or Hulu Live TV, here’s a trick how can bundle Disney+ with those services.

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

4. Save $14 a Year, When You Pre-Pay for Disney+

Disney is giving subscribers a discount when they pre-pay for a year of service. Normally a full year would cost $83.88 if you paid monthly, but if you’re willing to pre-pay you can get it for just $69.99 ($5.83 per month).

5. Get Disney Bundle for Free From Verizon

If you’re a Verizon customer, you’re in luck. They now include the Disney Bundle for free for select Verizon customers.

Those on the Verizon Get More Unlimited ($55 per line) gets Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free — and you get it every month so long as you stay a subscriber.