Disney Plus Continues Expansion, Now Available in Portugal, Belgium, and the Nordics

Disney+ continues its expansion across the globe as the streaming service is now officially available in additional European territories. After launching in the UK and EU back in March, the service is now available in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The announcement was first made back in June.

Users can now stream hit movies like “Frozen,” “Toy Story 4,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” and “The Little Mermaid.”

What is the Price of Disney+ in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

The service will cost €6.99 ($7.87) per month or €69.99 ($78.84) annually in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg.

In Norway, it will be NOK69 ($7.18) per month or NOK689 ($71.72) annually, while in Sweden, it’ll be SEK69 ($7.36) or SEK689 ($73.57). In Denmark, it’ll be DKK59 ($8.91) or DKK589 ($89).

What Devices Are Compatible with Disney+ in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

Disney Plus is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, and Sky Q.

You can see a full list of Disney+ supported devices.

What Are The Features of Disney+ in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

The app will support unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

Profiles Disney+ will allow you up to 7 profiles and a let you choose a unique Disney avatar with each one. Simultaneous Devices Disney+ can be streamed on up to 4 devices at the same time. Parental Controls Disney has designed Disney+ with your kids in mind. When you create a profile, you can set it to Kids Mode. This will not only lock down the account to just kid’s friendly content, but create a unique interface of shows and movie recommended for your kids. Offline Downloads Disney+ is one of the most generous streaming services for offline downloads. Disney+ subscribers have access to unlimited downloads of shows and movies on the Disney+ app to watch offline later on up to 10 mobile or tablet devices. There are no limits on the number of times a title can be downloaded annually. The number of downloads available at given time is based on the storage space available on your device.

What Movies & Shows Are Available on Disney+ in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

As with other territories, the first year will include 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.

Disney+ will be the exclusive home of all of Walt Disney’s blockbuster films starting with the 2019 slate, which will roll-out to the platform within the first year.

Disney One thing that makes Disney+ unique is that is has replaced the Disney Vault. No longer are Disney animated films locked away — instead they are available at your fingertips. You can watch titles like Aladdin, Beauty And The Beast, Frozen, and The Lion King — and hundreds more. Marvel There are currently 20 MCU films available on Disney+, including the recently released Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. There are even some films available that aren’t available in the US like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The only Marvel film not yet available — *Thor: Ragnarok — will be available starting next year. You’ll even be able to watch Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D which isn’t available on Disney+ in the United States. Pixar Every currently released Pixar film including Coco and The Incredibles 2 are available on Disney+. This means you can watch titles like including Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Cars with your subscription. Next year, you will be able to watch the recently released Toy Story 4 on Disney+. Star Wars Every released Star Wars film from Star Wars: A New Hope to Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney+. The Simpsons One surprise when Disney+ was originally announced, was that it would include The Simpsons. At launch it’ll include all 30 seasons of The Simpsons completely ad-free. Disney Channel Disney+ includes a wide variety of Disney Channel movies and shows in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics. The streaming service includes Disney Channel shows like Even Stevens, Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, and animated shows like Vampirina and Fancy Nancy.

What Original Series Are Available on Disney+ in Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

The media giant will be making exclusive shows and films for the streaming service available at launch, including the Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian”.

In addition to “The Mandalorian,” the service also has “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “High School Musical: The Musical The Series,” “Forky Asks a Question,” “SparkShorts,” “Encore!,” “Marvel’s Hero Project,” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Over the next few years, the company expects to have 50+ new original series on the service — including Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Cassian Andor, Loki, WandaVision, as well as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, & She Hulk.

What Original Movies Are Available on Disney+ in the Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Nordics?

At launch, the service will also have “The Lady and The Tramp”, a live-action reboot of the 1955 animated classic, starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, about a prim and proper house dog and a tough but lovable stray who embark on a series of adventures.

It will also have films like “Togo”, “Timothy Failure”, and “Stargirl.”