Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Accounted for 25% of Premium SVOD Sign-ups in Q4

After a slower third quarter for subscriber additions, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu are hoping to cross the finish line strongly.

According to recent data from Antenna, Disney’s trio of streamers managed to grab almost 10 million new sign-ups in the U.S., which is a good sign for further domestic growth. Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (SVOD only) accounted for 25% (or 9.9 million out of 39.9 million) of premium subscription sign-ups during Q4 2021.

Apple TV+, discovery+, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, SHOWTIME, and STARZ accounted for the other 75%.

Over the past five quarters, Disney’s streaming services have seen their share of up and downs, topping out at 34% (11.2 million out of 32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020) before dropping to 25% in Q3 2021.

Antenna discovered that Disney+ Day garnered the highest jump in Disney+ sign-ups, which we could have all guessed with the service offering a discount. However, during its opening period (release day and the two following days) “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Black Widow” attributed to a little over 80,000 sign-ups each. “The Beatles: Get Back” was up there as well.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” season four premiere also drove a 209,000 spike during the fourth quarter but Hulu’s aggressive Black Friday promotion was the obvious main force. The service was briefly available for just 99 cents per month for the next year.

Antenna said that ESPN+ did not have any considerable spikes around any specific events during the fourth quarter. In the previous quarter, UFC 264 drove over 315,000 sign-ups thanks to having Connor McGregor fights on their cards, while week one of NCAA football drove nearly 250,000 sign-ups to the platform.

Since Disney+ added 2.1 million new subscribers during Q3, making the total more than 118 million, analysts are forced to re-evaluate Disney’s forecast of between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.