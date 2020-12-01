Disney Plus Expands Original Lineup in Latin America

Disney+ launched in Latin America mid-November — and it has actively promoted its original programming lineup in the region.

More than 70 original productions are in development, especially in the streamer’s four big markets — Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia — per Variety.

Genres include docs, live shows, dramas and talk. Fifteen shows are from Brazil, 21 in Mexico, 29 in Argentina and six in Colombia, according to Diego Lerner, president, The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Among the shows currently streaming on Disney+’s platform is “Opa Popa Dupa,” a puppet show for preschoolers, that uses music and humor to teach kids to protect the environment. It is produced for Disney Plus by Telecolombia.

In addition, “Sobrevolando,” a NatGeo series, showcases the beauty, history and culture of Latin America. Various stars hosts select versions in specific countries: Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro, Mexican artist Jay de la Cueva and Argentine musician Fito Páez anchor their respective versions in Brazil, México and Argentina.

“El Repatriado” (The Repatriated) is a drama about a Mexican boy adopted in the U.S. after being separated from his family at an illegal border crossing. In “Chaparreando,” Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and his son Emiliano tour Mexico on motorcycles.

“We’ll be generating more content, so we’ll have to work with more people. We’re open to working with third parties, not just producers but auteurs,” noted Leonardo Aranguibel, head of production operations and strategy at Walt Disney Company, Latin America, at a recent MipCancun panel.

Separately, Google Play named Disney+ the best app of the year for U.S. users. The company lets users vote in various categories — including best movies, books, apps of the year. Disney+’s “SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off” took top honors in gaming. Disney+ also got a shout-out in the best apps for fun list. A shortlist is compiled by Google Play and voters weigh in. Submissions ended Nov. 23.

“Bad Boys for Life” won as favorite movie and the users’ choice award for book of the year went to “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King.

“Opa Popa Dupa”