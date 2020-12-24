Disney Plus Gift Subscription: How to Give The Gift of Disney+

Looking for a last minute gift for the holidays? Imagine being able to give the entire collection of every Disney movie ever made. Now, Disney+ has made it easy to gift a one-year subscription of the streaming service to your friends and family.

How to Buy a Disney+ Gift Subscription Card

Click here to purchase a Disney+ Gift Card Enter the Recipient’s Information Enter Payment Info and Compete Your Purchase

The Disney+ gift subscription is $69.99 and you’ll be paying for their first year of the service. The best part of all, it will even cover the price increase coming to the service in March.

When they subscribe, they will also be able to watch the all-new Pixar film “Soul” on Christmas Day. This would be perfect for a relative or friend who has adored Baby Yoda but hasn’t watched The Mandalorian yet, this one would be a perfect gift.

After a year, your loved one has the option to add their own payment details and continue their subscription. Gift subscriptions can only be redeemed by new Disney+ subscribers.

The gift can only be redeemed by new U.S. Disney+ subscribers. You can add a personalized gift message and set the delivery date if you want it received on a special day like Christmas.

If you prefer to give a physical gift card, you can also purchase a physical one-year subscription card at Disney Stores around the country.

Where to Buy a Disney+ Gift Subscription?

You can’t buy a Disney+ Subscription Gift Card at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. Currently, you can buy a digital Disney+ Gift Subscription on the Disney+ website or a physical Disney+ Gift Card at Disney Stores.

About Disney+

Disney+ is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, half the price of Netflix ($13.99). The service includes four simultaneous streams, unlimited downloads, 4K streaming across a range of devices including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, & Web.

The streaming service has a deep catalog including the entire Disney Vault, Pixar and Star Wars libraries, MCU films like “Captain Marvel,” originals like “The Mandalorian”, and the entire 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Next year will bring MCU’s “WandaVison”, “Falcon & The Winter Soldier”, and a new Star Wars Series “The Book of Boba Fett.”