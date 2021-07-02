Report: Disney+ Added Just 1 Million New Subscribers in U.S. and Canada This Quarter

Is trouble brewing in the Magic Kingdom? Domestic subscriber growth at Disney+ has slowed down dramatically over the past few months, according to a report from The Information, citing internal Disney sources.

Disney+ added just over 6 million accounts to top 110 million subscribers during Disney’s third fiscal quarter - which ran through early July. The report says most of today’s growth comes from India and South America.

The most recent Disney+ total includes nearly 38 million subscribers from India — up 12 million over the past six months. According to The Information, India is now the largest individual country for Disney+ subscribers. The nation accounts for more than a third of the service’s total subscriber base.

One major point leading to India’s growth is that many subscribers there pay the equivalent of 45 cents a month for Disney+, compared to $8 a month in more developed markets like the United States. This means that subscriber growth may continue overseas, but without much additional revenue.

These factors could make it even harder for the streamer to break even than originally anticipated. During the pandemic, when most people were stuck at home, the only real explosion in sign-ups for Disney+ in the United States came from the release of “Hamilton,” according to industry analytics from Antenna.

And many of those who signed up to watch “Hamilton” bailed out of their subscriptions, opting to leave after their first month was up.

Disney has also pushed Premier Access subscriptions — which has allowed them to dual-release titles in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time. Premier Access subscribers pay an extra $30 fee in addition to their monthly subscription to access those titles.

While the concept appeared to work well for the 2020 release of “Mulan,” later titles have not fared as well.

For example, when “Raya and the Last Dragon” opened in March, it was watched for 355 million minutes in its first weekend and 390 million minutes in its first full week on the service as a Premier Access title.

According to box office data, “Raya and the Last Dragon” also did not perform well in theaters either, taking in $8.6 million domestically in March.

After becoming available as a free title on Disney+ following its Premier Access window in early June, the number of viewers skyrocketed — with US viewers logging 1.08 billion minutes watching the movie the weekend of June 4-6, according to data from Nielsen.

Upcoming Premier Access titles for Disney+ may help the company decide whether or not to continue the program into 2022.

Two long-awaited big-ticket movies: Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and “Jungle Cruise” are both scheduled as Premier Access titles, and the performance of both will be watched very closely.

Disney has continued to push free promotions of the service — most recently offering a six-month membership tied to memberships of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Disney+ is not the only subscription service seeing slower growth at this point. Netflix reported that their 2021 first-quarter numbers ran short of targets also.

The streamer reported that they added 450,000 new subscribers in North America during the first quarter while adding 1.81 million new subscribers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.