Disney Plus Has Reached 86.8 Million Subscribers As of December 2020

What a year it’s been for Disney+. The streaming service continues to pull major numbers. During their Investor Day today, CEO Bob Chapek announced the streamer had climbed to 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2.

In November, the company reported that the service was at 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This was a 16.2 million climb from the previous quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

Disney shared that most of the growth came from Disney+ Hotstar, which is the exclusive home of IPL cricket matches in India. Disney+ Hotstar now makes up just ~30% of Disney+ subscribers, meaning that there are ~60 million outside of India.

They also announced that across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, they had more than 120 million streaming subscriptions.

In April, Disney announced the company had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers globally, following their launch in India and eight Western European countries. They also launched in Portugal, Belgium, and the Nordics in September, and then Latin America in November.

In September, with theaters still closed, Disney released Mulan as a Premier Access offering for $29.99 and saw the return of The Mandalorian in October.