Disney Plus Hits 73.7 Million Subscribers As They Reach Their One-Year Anniversary

Disney+ reported today that they have now reached 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This is a 16.2 million climb from last quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

On their earnings call, they announced that across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, they now have more than 120 million streaming subscriptions.

In September, with theaters still closed, Disney released “Mulan” as a “Premier Access” offering for $29.99. They also launched in Portugal, Belgium, and the Nordics. Just two weeks ago, Disney saw the return of their hit show “The Mandalorian” on October 30th.

In October, competing service Netflix announced they reached 195.15 million global subscribers in Q3 2020, with over 73 million in U.S. and Canada. However, the company added just 2.2 million worldwide this quarter (compared to 6.8 million in the same quarter last year), as a result of what the company says is “our record first half result and the pull-toward effect.”

A few weeks ago, HBO and HBO Max announced 38 million subscribers as of Q3 2020, up 1.7 million from last quarter. Peacock, which hasn’t disclosed subscribers, announced 22 million sign-ups since launch in July.

On Christmas Day, Disney+ will premiere Pixar’s “Soul”, which will skip theaters, but unlike Mulan will be no extra charge for subscribers. Then, on January 15th, they announced they will debut the Marvel original series, WandaVision.

In April, Disney announced the company had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers globally, following their launch in India and eight Western European countries (UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland).

Of the 50 million subscribers, approximately eight million of those come from their existing Hotstar service, which was rebranded Disney+ Hotstar for their April 3 launch.