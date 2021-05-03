Disney+: How to Celebrate ‘May the Fourth’ with New Star Wars Content

Disney+ is celebrating “Star Wars Day” (May the Fourth) with some new content for fans. There’s a 3-minute “Simpsons” short called “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” an 18-minute offering called “Star Wars: Biomes,” which takes you to the series’ iconic locations, and “Vehicle Flythroughs” that allow you to see inside some of the movies’ most iconic ships.

The biggest event would be the launch of “The Bad Batch,” an animated adventure that’s a spin-off of “The Clone Wars.”

Of course, Disney+ is home to all your Star Wars goodies. Will you watch the original trilogy? Binge “The Mandalorian”? Give the prequel trilogy another shot? See if “Solo” is really as disappointing as it seemed? Watch the ultra-weird Ewok movies? Geek out with the end of “Rogue One” over and over? Debate the merits of the new trilogy? Let the Force guide you and enjoy that galaxy far, far away!

The Original Trilogy Star Wars May 25, 1977 The Star Wars film that started it all! Considering that this is the movie that launched the franchise, we think it’s the best place for any viewer to start. It’s the classic adventure of Luke Skywalker learning the ways of the Force from Obi-Wan Kenobi and leaving his home on Tatooine to go save a princess. A New Hope also does a fantastic job of illustrating the galaxy far, far away, and sets up for the next two films in the original trilogy.

The Empire Strikes Back May 20, 1980 Considered by many to be the strongest film in the series, the movie starts with a bang and doesn’t pull any punches. Princess Leia’s relationship with Han Solo develops further, as does the rivalry between Luke and the villainous, mysterious Darth Vader. Our reason for putting the original trilogy first rather than the prequels is in no small part thanks to the jaw-dropping plot twist towards the end; perhaps the best in cinematic history?

Return of the Jedi May 25, 1983 Return of the Jedi concludes the journey of Luke Skywalker’s rise to Jedihood as he faces his destiny and learns more about how his family fits into the shape of the galaxy. Long way to come for a Tatooine farm boy, isn’t it? With Jabba the Hutt, Ewoks, a second Death Star, and the Emperor himself arriving to clean house? Now that’s the way to cap off the original trilogy in style!

The Prequel Trilogy Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace May 19, 1999 The first film in the prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace starts off with Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his young apprentice, Obi Wan Kenobi (remember him?) as they collaborate on a seemingly benign routine investigation of the Trade Federation. A young Anakin Skywalker is introduced here, and viewers will get more of a deep dive into the methodology of the Jedi, the Force, and what the galaxy was like precluding the fall of the Republic and the ensuing… star wars.

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones May 15, 2002 Equal parts space adventure and political thriller, Attack of the Clones shows Obi-Wan taking up the role of mentoring fledgling Jedi Anakin Skywalker, all while he pursues a forbidden romance with Senator Padmé Amidala. The clone army (that looks suspiciously similar to the stormtroopers) makes its first appearance here, and we get more hints that dark forces are at play beneath the seemingly placid waters of the Republic.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith May 17, 2005 The greater the paradise, the farther the fall. And fall it does! Revenge of the Sith is the darkest film of the prequel trilogy, and it unfolds as we all knew it had to: With the rise of Emperor Palpatine, the birth of a galactic Empire, and the tragic eradication of the Jedi. A wedge is driven between Obi-wan and Anakin, and after a climactic battle over raging fires and molten lava, we’re (mostly) set up for the ensuing story of Luke, Han, and Leia.

The Disney Trilogy Star Wars: The Force Awakens December 15, 2015 The first film of the sequel trilogy, we’re given a familiar formula to the beloved A New Hope, but with a few twists and turns to shake things up. Our new protagonists, Rey and Finn, search for the lost Luke Skywalker (with the help of Han Solo and General Leia Organa) and also search inward, confronting the demons and the mysteries of their past. Kylo Ren also assumes center stage as our new villain: A young man desperate to prove himself while suffocating in the shadow of Darth Vader’s legacy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi December 13, 2017 Thematically similar to Empire Strikes Back, The Last Jedi puts our heroes in their darkest moments. Rey searches for her place in the galaxy, trying to convince the disillusioned Luke Skywalker to aid the Resistance while Kylo Ren attempts to turn her to the Dark Side. Finn and Rose learn the toll war takes on this galaxy, while Poe struggles to find trust in leadership.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker December 18, 2019 The definitive end to the Skywalker saga, Rise of Skywalker brings back the series’ iconic antagonist, Emperor Palpatine, and pits him against Rey and the Resistance in the ultimate struggle between the Jedi and the Sith. Rey learns the truth of her past and what it means for her destiny, and a final confrontation decides the fate of the galaxy.

The Standalone Films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story December 14, 2016 A rogue band of resistance fighters unite for a mission to steal the Death Star plans and bring a new hope to the galaxy.

Solo: A Star Wars Story May 15, 2018 Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

The Goofy Ewok Films The Ewok Adventure November 25, 1984 The Towani family civilian shuttlecraft crashes on the forest moon of Endor. The four Towani’s are separated. Jermitt and Catarine, the mother and father are captured by the giant Gorax, and Mace and Cindel, the son and daughter, are missing when they are captured. The next day, the Ewok Deej is looking for his two sons when they find Cindel all alone in the shuttle (Mace and Cindel were looking for the transmitter to send a distress call), when Mace appears with his emergency blaster. Eventually, the four-year old Cindel is able to convince the teenage Mace that the Ewoks are nice. Then, the Ewoks and the Towani’s go on an adventure to find the elder Towanis.

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor November 24, 1985 The army of the Marauders, led by King Terak and the witch Charal, attack the Ewoks village, killing Cindel’s family. Cindel and the Ewok Wicket escape and meet Teek in the forest, a naughty and very fast animal. Teek takes them to a house in which an old man, Noa, lives. Like Cindel, he also crashed with his Starcruiser on Endor. Together they fight Terak and Charal.

Animated Adventures Star Wars: Droids September 7, 1985 Star Wars: Droids, also known as Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO, and 2004 re-released on DVD as Star Wars Animated Adventures: Droids, is an animated television series that features the exploits of R2-D2 and C-3PO, the droids who have appeared in all six Star Wars films. The series takes place between the events depicted in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Over the course of the series, the droids team up with four different sets of masters. The series is divided up into three cycles: at the beginning of each, the droids usually run into their new masters in an accidental way, and at the end of each cycle, they usually are forced to leave their masters for one reason or another. The Great Heep, a television special following the series, served as a prequel to the third Mungo Baobab cycle. The series’ opening theme, “Trouble Again,” was performed by Stewart Copeland of the Police and written by Copeland and Derek Holt.

Star Wars: Ewoks September 7, 1985 The Ewok Wicket and his friends from the Bright Tree Village go on many magical adventures.

Star Wars: Clone Wars November 7, 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars is an Emmy Award- and Annie Award-winning American animated micro-series set in the Star Wars universe. Chronologically, the series takes place during the three-year time period between the prequel films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The show depicted the actions of various characters in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and other Knights of the Jedi Order during the conflict, leading the clone trooper forces of the Galactic Republic against the battle droid armies of the Confederacy of Independent Systems and the Sith.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars October 3, 2008 Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars August 5, 2008 Set between Episode II and III, The Clone Wars is the first computer animated Star Wars film. Anakin and Obi Wan must find out who kidnapped Jabba the Hutt’s son and return him safely. The Seperatists will try anything to stop them and ruin any chance of a diplomatic agreement between the Hutts and the Republic.

Star Wars Rebels October 13, 2014 Set between the events of Star Wars: Episodes III and IV, the story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost — cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the “muscle” Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and cantankerous old astromech droid Chopper — is among a select few who are brave enough to stand against the Empire. Together, they will face threatening new villains, encounter colorful adversaries, embark on thrilling adventures, and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special November 17, 2020 As her friends prep for a Life Day holiday celebration, Rey journeys with BB-8 on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force at a mysterious Jedi Temple. There, she embarks on a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars history, coming into contact with iconic heroes and villains from all eras of the saga. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast?

The Bad Batch May 4, 2021 Follow the elite and experimental Clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

Our pick for the best Star Wars content in the last 35 years is “The Mandalorian.” Not as epic or silly as the Prequel Trilogy. Not as aimless as the Disney Trilogy. This series feels like it fits with the Original Trilogy, taking it back to its “Western in space” roots, pulling from the Kurosawa-Mifune “lone samurai” films and remixing them with sci-fi. If you haven’t seen it, now’s the time.