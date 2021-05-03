Disney+: How to Celebrate ‘May the Fourth’ with New Star Wars Content
Disney+ is celebrating “Star Wars Day” (May the Fourth) with some new content for fans. There’s a 3-minute “Simpsons” short called “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” an 18-minute offering called “Star Wars: Biomes,” which takes you to the series’ iconic locations, and “Vehicle Flythroughs” that allow you to see inside some of the movies’ most iconic ships.
The biggest event would be the launch of “The Bad Batch,” an animated adventure that’s a spin-off of “The Clone Wars.”
Of course, Disney+ is home to all your Star Wars goodies. Will you watch the original trilogy? Binge “The Mandalorian”? Give the prequel trilogy another shot? See if “Solo” is really as disappointing as it seemed? Watch the ultra-weird Ewok movies? Geek out with the end of “Rogue One” over and over? Debate the merits of the new trilogy? Let the Force guide you and enjoy that galaxy far, far away!
The Original Trilogy
Star WarsMay 25, 1977
The Star Wars film that started it all! Considering that this is the movie that launched the franchise, we think it’s the best place for any viewer to start. It’s the classic adventure of Luke Skywalker learning the ways of the Force from Obi-Wan Kenobi and leaving his home on Tatooine to go save a princess. A New Hope also does a fantastic job of illustrating the galaxy far, far away, and sets up for the next two films in the original trilogy.
The Empire Strikes BackMay 20, 1980
Considered by many to be the strongest film in the series, the movie starts with a bang and doesn’t pull any punches. Princess Leia’s relationship with Han Solo develops further, as does the rivalry between Luke and the villainous, mysterious Darth Vader. Our reason for putting the original trilogy first rather than the prequels is in no small part thanks to the jaw-dropping plot twist towards the end; perhaps the best in cinematic history?
Return of the JediMay 25, 1983
Return of the Jedi concludes the journey of Luke Skywalker’s rise to Jedihood as he faces his destiny and learns more about how his family fits into the shape of the galaxy. Long way to come for a Tatooine farm boy, isn’t it? With Jabba the Hutt, Ewoks, a second Death Star, and the Emperor himself arriving to clean house? Now that’s the way to cap off the original trilogy in style!
The Prequel Trilogy
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom MenaceMay 19, 1999
The first film in the prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace starts off with Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his young apprentice, Obi Wan Kenobi (remember him?) as they collaborate on a seemingly benign routine investigation of the Trade Federation. A young Anakin Skywalker is introduced here, and viewers will get more of a deep dive into the methodology of the Jedi, the Force, and what the galaxy was like precluding the fall of the Republic and the ensuing… star wars.
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesMay 15, 2002
Equal parts space adventure and political thriller, Attack of the Clones shows Obi-Wan taking up the role of mentoring fledgling Jedi Anakin Skywalker, all while he pursues a forbidden romance with Senator Padmé Amidala. The clone army (that looks suspiciously similar to the stormtroopers) makes its first appearance here, and we get more hints that dark forces are at play beneath the seemingly placid waters of the Republic.
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithMay 17, 2005
The greater the paradise, the farther the fall. And fall it does! Revenge of the Sith is the darkest film of the prequel trilogy, and it unfolds as we all knew it had to: With the rise of Emperor Palpatine, the birth of a galactic Empire, and the tragic eradication of the Jedi. A wedge is driven between Obi-wan and Anakin, and after a climactic battle over raging fires and molten lava, we’re (mostly) set up for the ensuing story of Luke, Han, and Leia.
The Disney Trilogy
Star Wars: The Force AwakensDecember 15, 2015
The first film of the sequel trilogy, we’re given a familiar formula to the beloved A New Hope, but with a few twists and turns to shake things up. Our new protagonists, Rey and Finn, search for the lost Luke Skywalker (with the help of Han Solo and General Leia Organa) and also search inward, confronting the demons and the mysteries of their past. Kylo Ren also assumes center stage as our new villain: A young man desperate to prove himself while suffocating in the shadow of Darth Vader’s legacy.
Star Wars: The Last JediDecember 13, 2017
Thematically similar to Empire Strikes Back, The Last Jedi puts our heroes in their darkest moments. Rey searches for her place in the galaxy, trying to convince the disillusioned Luke Skywalker to aid the Resistance while Kylo Ren attempts to turn her to the Dark Side. Finn and Rose learn the toll war takes on this galaxy, while Poe struggles to find trust in leadership.
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerDecember 18, 2019
The definitive end to the Skywalker saga, Rise of Skywalker brings back the series’ iconic antagonist, Emperor Palpatine, and pits him against Rey and the Resistance in the ultimate struggle between the Jedi and the Sith. Rey learns the truth of her past and what it means for her destiny, and a final confrontation decides the fate of the galaxy.
The Standalone Films
Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryDecember 14, 2016
A rogue band of resistance fighters unite for a mission to steal the Death Star plans and bring a new hope to the galaxy.
Solo: A Star Wars StoryMay 15, 2018
Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.
The Goofy Ewok Films
The Ewok AdventureNovember 25, 1984
The Towani family civilian shuttlecraft crashes on the forest moon of Endor. The four Towani’s are separated. Jermitt and Catarine, the mother and father are captured by the giant Gorax, and Mace and Cindel, the son and daughter, are missing when they are captured. The next day, the Ewok Deej is looking for his two sons when they find Cindel all alone in the shuttle (Mace and Cindel were looking for the transmitter to send a distress call), when Mace appears with his emergency blaster. Eventually, the four-year old Cindel is able to convince the teenage Mace that the Ewoks are nice. Then, the Ewoks and the Towani’s go on an adventure to find the elder Towanis.
Ewoks: The Battle for EndorNovember 24, 1985
The army of the Marauders, led by King Terak and the witch Charal, attack the Ewoks village, killing Cindel’s family. Cindel and the Ewok Wicket escape and meet Teek in the forest, a naughty and very fast animal. Teek takes them to a house in which an old man, Noa, lives. Like Cindel, he also crashed with his Starcruiser on Endor. Together they fight Terak and Charal.
Animated Adventures
Star Wars: DroidsSeptember 7, 1985
Star Wars: Droids, also known as Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO, and 2004 re-released on DVD as Star Wars Animated Adventures: Droids, is an animated television series that features the exploits of R2-D2 and C-3PO, the droids who have appeared in all six Star Wars films. The series takes place between the events depicted in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
Over the course of the series, the droids team up with four different sets of masters. The series is divided up into three cycles: at the beginning of each, the droids usually run into their new masters in an accidental way, and at the end of each cycle, they usually are forced to leave their masters for one reason or another. The Great Heep, a television special following the series, served as a prequel to the third Mungo Baobab cycle.
The series’ opening theme, “Trouble Again,” was performed by Stewart Copeland of the Police and written by Copeland and Derek Holt.
Star Wars: EwoksSeptember 7, 1985
The Ewok Wicket and his friends from the Bright Tree Village go on many magical adventures.
-
Star Wars: Clone WarsNovember 7, 2003
Star Wars: Clone Wars is an Emmy Award- and Annie Award-winning American animated micro-series set in the Star Wars universe.
Chronologically, the series takes place during the three-year time period between the prequel films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The show depicted the actions of various characters in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and other Knights of the Jedi Order during the conflict, leading the clone trooper forces of the Galactic Republic against the battle droid armies of the Confederacy of Independent Systems and the Sith.
Star Wars: The Clone WarsOctober 3, 2008
Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.
Star Wars: The Clone WarsAugust 5, 2008
Set between Episode II and III, The Clone Wars is the first computer animated Star Wars film. Anakin and Obi Wan must find out who kidnapped Jabba the Hutt’s son and return him safely. The Seperatists will try anything to stop them and ruin any chance of a diplomatic agreement between the Hutts and the Republic.
Star Wars RebelsOctober 13, 2014
Set between the events of Star Wars: Episodes III and IV, the story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost — cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the “muscle” Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and cantankerous old astromech droid Chopper — is among a select few who are brave enough to stand against the Empire. Together, they will face threatening new villains, encounter colorful adversaries, embark on thrilling adventures, and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.
The Lego Star Wars Holiday SpecialNovember 17, 2020
As her friends prep for a Life Day holiday celebration, Rey journeys with BB-8 on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force at a mysterious Jedi Temple. There, she embarks on a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars history, coming into contact with iconic heroes and villains from all eras of the saga. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast?
The Bad BatchMay 4, 2021
Follow the elite and experimental Clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.
Documentaries and Behind-the-Scenes
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars TrilogySeptember 12, 2004
From the earliest versions of the script to the blockbuster debuts, explore the creation of the Star Wars Trilogy.
Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The MandalorianMay 4, 2020
Executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew of The Mandalorian to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau himself.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure AwaitsSeptember 29, 2019
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California.
Our pick for the best Star Wars content in the last 35 years is “The Mandalorian.” Not as epic or silly as the Prequel Trilogy. Not as aimless as the Disney Trilogy. This series feels like it fits with the Original Trilogy, taking it back to its “Western in space” roots, pulling from the Kurosawa-Mifune “lone samurai” films and remixing them with sci-fi. If you haven’t seen it, now’s the time.
The Mandalorian
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.