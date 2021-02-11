Disney Plus Nearly Reaches 95 Million Subscribers By End of 2020

Following the release of “Soul” directly on Disney+ on Christmas Day, the company announced that they had 94.9 million subscribers as of January 2nd, 2021 (their fiscal Q1 2021). In total, the company added 68.4 million on the year.

Disney says that average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $5.56 to $4.03 over the course of the year, due to the launch of Disney+ Hotstar in India. Disney+ Hotstar makes up ~30% of Disney+ subscribers, meaning that there are ~66 million outside of India.

During Investor Day in December, CEO Bob Chapek announced the streamer had climbed to 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2. In November, the company reported that the service was at 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This was a 16.2 million climb from the previous quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

In January, competing service Netflix announced they reached 203.66 million subscribers in Q4 2020. The company added a massive 8.51 million this quarter (compared to 8.76 million in the same quarter last year). For the full year, Netflix added a record 37m paid memberships.

Following the Christmas Day release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max and HBO reached 41.5 million subscribers at the end of Q4 2020. This was an increase of 3.5 million from the 38.5 million they had at the end of Q3, and nearly seven million increase in 2020.

Earlier this month, Comcast also announced that Peacock has reached 33 million signups. The number is up from the 26 million sign-ups that NBCUniversal Jeff Shell reported at the 2020 UBS TMT Conference back in December. This quarter’s numbers are also a steady climb from the 22 million sign-ups Comcast reported at the end of Q3.