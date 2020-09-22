Disney Plus Now Available on Google Assistant-Enabled Smart Displays Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Disney+ continues its expanding to more platforms. As of today, the streaming service is available on Google Assistant-enabled smart displays such as the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Users can now stream their favorite shows by simply stating commands to the device. The rollout is available in select markets worldwide.

Those who are already subscribed to Disney+ can simply sync their accounts in the Google Home or Assistant app and play movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the streamer is testing a new co-watching feature called “GroupWatch.” The feature is apparently being tested in Canada and is expected to rollout across the board this fall.

When you go to a Disney+ movie or show page, there will be an icon to select “GroupWatch” mode next to the “Watch List” button. Once you click that icon, it will generate a link that you can share with family and friends. Those who receive a link can join the party. If the recipient doesn’t have a Disney+ account, they are led to a sign-up page instead.

The feature also comes with limitations as well. It doesn’t allow users to be in multiple watch parties at the same time. Moreover, if you receive shared content, you can only view it if its available in your region or in the case of Premier Access, if you already purchased the film.

The Group Watch feature also comes with some stipulations for kids as well. For one, it doesn’t allow for a Kids profile to initiate a party. The feature also comes with pin code functionality, possibly created to stop children from entering into age-inappropriate watch parties.

In late August, Disney+ also released an app update making binge-watching a little bit easier for streamers. With the new update, the service launched a visual episode tracking indicator, making it easier for you to see exactly where you left off in a series. The visual episode tracking indicator also allows you to see whether or not you already finished an episode.