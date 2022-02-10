 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+ Netflix HBO Max

Disney+ Reveals U.S. Subscribers: How Does It Compare to Netflix and HBO Max?

Jason Gurwin

For the first time since December 2019, Disney+ unveiled just how many subscribers the service has in the U.S. and Canada. As of the end of 2021, Disney+ had 42.9 million Domestic subscribers, up from 36.3 million at the end of 2020.

So how does that compare to other major streaming services?

As of the end of 2021, Netflix had 75.2 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, up from 73.9 million subscribers at of the end of 2020. Surprisingly, HBO Max is still larger than Disney+ in the U.S., which 46.8 million subscribers – up from 41.5 million at the end of 2020.

Disney+ though is now larger than its corporate sibling, who has 40.9 million SVOD only subscribers in the U.S., but about the same size, when you factor in the contribution of Hulu + Live TV to each of the services, which includes The Disney Bundle.

ViacomCBS hasn’t released domestic subscribers of Paramount+ and Showtime OTT since the end of 2020, when it was at 19.2 million subscribers. It had 47 million global streaming subscribers as of the end of Q3 2021.

Just like other streaming services, much of Disney+ growth is coming from outside the U.S., where they still launching in new markets. While their U.S. subscribers were only up 18% on the year, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, their International subscribers were up 40% – growing from 29.4 million to 41.1 million subscribers.

Globally, Disney is closing in on Netflix with 196.3 million global streaming subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Netflix though still has 221.8 million subscribers, and is generating a lot higher revenue with their higher price point. While Netflix only has 12% more streaming subscriptions, they generated almost 64% more in streaming revenue ($7.7 billion to $4.7 billion) than Disney+ last quarter.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.