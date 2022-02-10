Disney+ Reveals U.S. Subscribers: How Does It Compare to Netflix and HBO Max?

For the first time since December 2019, Disney+ unveiled just how many subscribers the service has in the U.S. and Canada. As of the end of 2021, Disney+ had 42.9 million Domestic subscribers, up from 36.3 million at the end of 2020.

So how does that compare to other major streaming services?

As of the end of 2021, Netflix had 75.2 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, up from 73.9 million subscribers at of the end of 2020. Surprisingly, HBO Max is still larger than Disney+ in the U.S., which 46.8 million subscribers – up from 41.5 million at the end of 2020.

Disney+ though is now larger than its corporate sibling, who has 40.9 million SVOD only subscribers in the U.S., but about the same size, when you factor in the contribution of Hulu + Live TV to each of the services, which includes The Disney Bundle.

ViacomCBS hasn’t released domestic subscribers of Paramount+ and Showtime OTT since the end of 2020, when it was at 19.2 million subscribers. It had 47 million global streaming subscribers as of the end of Q3 2021.

Just like other streaming services, much of Disney+ growth is coming from outside the U.S., where they still launching in new markets. While their U.S. subscribers were only up 18% on the year, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, their International subscribers were up 40% – growing from 29.4 million to 41.1 million subscribers.

Globally, Disney is closing in on Netflix with 196.3 million global streaming subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Netflix though still has 221.8 million subscribers, and is generating a lot higher revenue with their higher price point. While Netflix only has 12% more streaming subscriptions, they generated almost 64% more in streaming revenue ($7.7 billion to $4.7 billion) than Disney+ last quarter.