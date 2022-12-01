 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

Disney+ Sets ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date

David Satin

One of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy’s history and one of the cutest puppets ever created are returning early next year. Disney+ has announced that its flagship live-action Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” will debut its third season on March 1, 2023.

The series follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who is assigned to take out mysterious cargo. When the cargo turns out to be the infant Grogu, the two form a bond that puts both of their lives on a different trajectory. Although the end of Season 2 saw Grogu leave with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, he was reunited with the Mandalorian in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Season 3 will see Djarin return to the Mandalorian homeworld, which was devastated by Imperial occupation. Will Djarin use the Darksaber to unite his people, or will Bo Katan and her supporters assert their claim to the rule of Mandalore? And what exactly will adorable little Grogu try to shove into his mouth next?

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

“The Mandalorian” has been met with near-universal acclaim since its first season debuted in 2019. Critics approve of the show to the tune of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a nearly-identical audience score of 92%. Fans have appreciated the series’ willingness to explore new locations and introduce new characters, even while incorporating the fan-service that Star Wars is so well-known for.

Disney owes quite a bit of gratitude to “The Mandalorian.” The show was a huge reason why Disney+ was able to storm out of the gate with 10 million subscriber sign-ups on the first day of its existence in 2019. By every measure, the company has certainly gotten a handsome return from its investment in the Jon Favreau-helmed show. Whether the series drives as many sign-ups to Disney+’s ad-supported tier, which launches on Dec. 8, remains to be seen.

The series has also proven the viability of Star Wars in a live-action TV format, which was far from a guarantee at the time of its release. Its success has led to many more Star Wars spin-off shows, such as “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the most recent entry in the franchise, the gritty spy/political thriller “Andor.”

Double-check your blasters and make sure your beskar armor is polished nice and bright, Star Wars fans. The new season of “The Mandalorian” hits Disney+ on March 1.

Sign Up
disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Sign Up
$7.99+ / month
disneyplus.com

Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.