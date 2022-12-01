Disney+ Sets ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date

One of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy’s history and one of the cutest puppets ever created are returning early next year. Disney+ has announced that its flagship live-action Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” will debut its third season on March 1, 2023.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

The series follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who is assigned to take out mysterious cargo. When the cargo turns out to be the infant Grogu, the two form a bond that puts both of their lives on a different trajectory. Although the end of Season 2 saw Grogu leave with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, he was reunited with the Mandalorian in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Season 3 will see Djarin return to the Mandalorian homeworld, which was devastated by Imperial occupation. Will Djarin use the Darksaber to unite his people, or will Bo Katan and her supporters assert their claim to the rule of Mandalore? And what exactly will adorable little Grogu try to shove into his mouth next?

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

“The Mandalorian” has been met with near-universal acclaim since its first season debuted in 2019. Critics approve of the show to the tune of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a nearly-identical audience score of 92%. Fans have appreciated the series’ willingness to explore new locations and introduce new characters, even while incorporating the fan-service that Star Wars is so well-known for.

Disney owes quite a bit of gratitude to “The Mandalorian.” The show was a huge reason why Disney+ was able to storm out of the gate with 10 million subscriber sign-ups on the first day of its existence in 2019. By every measure, the company has certainly gotten a handsome return from its investment in the Jon Favreau-helmed show. Whether the series drives as many sign-ups to Disney+’s ad-supported tier, which launches on Dec. 8, remains to be seen.

The series has also proven the viability of Star Wars in a live-action TV format, which was far from a guarantee at the time of its release. Its success has led to many more Star Wars spin-off shows, such as “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the most recent entry in the franchise, the gritty spy/political thriller “Andor.”

Double-check your blasters and make sure your beskar armor is polished nice and bright, Star Wars fans. The new season of “The Mandalorian” hits Disney+ on March 1.