Disney+ Supports Apple TV’s SharePlay Feature Which Allows You to Connect With Up to 32 People

Since so many of us have been stuck inside for so long, there have been tons of new ways to stay connected with other people through technology whether it be Zoom happy hours, Netflix Party (now Teleparty), or even streaming social media apps like Oneflix. Companies are constantly spewing out creative approaches to socially distanced virtual forms of connection.

A few months after Apple released its new SharePlay feature, Disney+ has now updated its suite of Apple apps to support SharePlay, which allows subscribers to simultaneously watch content and stay connected with people via FaceTime.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Disney+ subscribers with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can watch content together with up to 32 other people who are also Disney+ users with compatible Apple devices (must have versions tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1, or iPadOS 15.1 or later). This feature allows anyone who is watching with you on FaceTime to play, pause, fast-forward, rewind, and change what show or movie to stream. There are also different audio and subtitle choices in the language of your choice.

In a statement, Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product and design for Disney Streaming, said, “We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres…With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+.”

Although Disney’s feature GroupWatch that was launched last year is similar to SharePlay, it only allows you to watch with seven participants or four streams from the same account.

The Disney+ SharePlay experience is available globally across its entire content library from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. So go ahead and host a streaming party with all your 30 friends, coworkers, or family members, just in time for the release of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” series as well as upcoming movies like “Encanto” and Star Wars series “The Book of Boba Fett.”

In addition to Disney+ and Apple apps like Apple Music and Apple Fitness+, SharePlay works with HBO Max, SHOWTIME, TikTok, Twitch, and ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Netflix and YouTube TV do not support SharePlay at this time.