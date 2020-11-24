Disney Plus to Premiere Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ on Nov. 25

Disney+ has yet another treat for you for the holiday weekend. The streaming service announced today that they will be the home for Taylor Swift’s new special, folklore: the long pond studio sessions. The film will feature Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff as well as a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) as they perform and Reveal the stories and secrets behind every song from the Swift’s critically acclaimed album, “folklore.”

How to Stream Taylor Swift Special

When: Coming Nov. 25

Stream: Watch with subscription to Disney+

The film was shot in upstate New York in September 2020, and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT). Swift and her guests will perform all 17 songs in order of how they appear on the album.

Swift’s special joins some high quality musical content currently available on Disney+. In July, the streaming service added Hamilton to the platform. The film wasn’t supposed to premiere until next October, however, due to the shuttering of theaters due to COVID-19, the company moved it to Disney+ 15 months in advance.

Weeks later, the streaming service also Black is King a visual album written, directed and executive produced by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé on July 31.

Earlier this month, Disney+ reported that they reached 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This is a 16.2 million climb from last quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

Disney also reported that across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, they now have more than 120 million streaming subscriptions.