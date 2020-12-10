Disney to Raise Monthly Price to $7.99, Annual Price to $79.99, and Disney Bundle to $13.99 in March

Today during Disney’s Investor Day, they announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021. They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year, while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month

Continental Europe would see an increase of €2, becoming €8.99. Other regions would see a similar increase.

Part of the price increase was justified as accommodating the influx of additional content on Disney+. Disney is aiming to launch over 100 new titles per year.

In August, ESPN+ saw a similar $1 increase from $4.99 to $5.99 a month, but kept the annual plan the same price.

During their Investor Day today, CEO Bob Chapek announced the streamer had climbed to 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2.

In November, the company reported that the service was at 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This was a 16.2 million climb from the previous quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

As part of the announcement, Disney says it still expects Disney+ profitability in 2024 despite moving its forecast from 60-90m to 230-260m.