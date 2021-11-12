Disney+ Unveils UX Changes

Disney unveiled a few novel UX features on the second anniversary of Disney+. The first is “Inline Hero” which is a horizontal collection of content from the same intellectual property. Previously, collections such as the “Walt Disney Animation Studios” collection or the “Pirates of the Caribbean collection” were single tiles similar to how a movie or television show would be displayed as a single tile. Now, collections are displayed in the “Inline Hero” display meaning that they are full rows of content with an accompanying thematic background.

Disney also promised “Poster Row” which is a row of clickable movie poster displays meant to emulate the experience of walking up to a theatre. Lastly, Disney revitalized their brand landing pages showing off new “custom, updated into videos” for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney elaborated on the process that forged their design changes saying they engaged in,

“Time-sensitive brainstorm for feasible solutions.

Rapid prototyping of best solutions.

Engagement across all five studio creative teams

Parallel tracks for motion and static art — the trust required to successfully iterate blindly and simultaneously is huge on both sides.

Partnership with Development where Product Design volunteered research, troubleshooting, and potential solutions to minimize FED time implementing code based updates and improvements required for the ideal state.

QA teams reviewing all platforms and environments.

Programming collaborating with Prototype team to create interactive prototypes for both Executive Reviews and Interactive QA Motion & Design References featuring content grids”

