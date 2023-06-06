Disney+ Will Be Built into Apple’s New Augmented Reality Headset That Will Be Available for $3,500 Later This Year

The partnership of tech and streaming can be a beautiful thing, as long as all the code works together properly. Disney and Apple will be working feverishly to ensure Disney’s software plays nicely with Apple’s hardware over the next few months, as the companies have announced a new partnership that will see Disney+ integrated with the new Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

The Apple Vision Pro will operate on visionOS, which features a three-dimensional interface that frees apps from the boundaries of a display so they can appear side by side at any scale. Apple Vision Pro enables users to be even more productive, with infinite screen real estate, access to their favorite apps, and all-new ways to multitask. The headset will offer an ultra-high-resolution display of 23 million pixels across two displays, making it feel like every experience is happening in front of a user’s eyes in real-time.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Cook at the Worldwide Developers Conference to show off the new device on Monday. The headset will not only allow Disney+ users to watch their favorite content, but it will bring Disney characters and environments into their augmented reality. The Apple Vision Pro will also have live sports applications and myriad virtual environments from Disney properties like Star Wars, National Geographic, and others.

“[The Apple Vision Pro] will allow us to create deeply personal experiences that bring our fans closer to the characters they love,” Iger said. “This platform will allow us to bring Disney to our fans in ways that were previously impossible.”

The device and its applications sound similar to the concept of “Next-Gen Storytelling,” which was a pet project of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. He wanted to allow Disney+ subscribers to use augmented and virtual reality headsets to integrate the Disney parks experience with its streaming service in as many ways as possible.

When Iger replaced Chapek in the top chair last November, all mention of Next-Gen Storytelling dried up from Disney. Now, the House of Mouse gets to have its virtual cake and eat it too, since it will be able to give users the magic of augmented reality without having to develop the actual hardware for itself.

More and more streaming services are partnering with virtual reality providers to give users a more immersive experience. Peacock became available on Meta Quest devices in April, and the NBAexpanded its partnership with Meta in January to include more live games on Meta Quest devices, augmented virtual environments and more.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will launch early next year, at a price point of $3,499.