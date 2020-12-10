Disney to Launch Official Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads

One of the most popular ways to get Disney+ is with the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu with Limited Commercials, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. While it has been possible to get it with Hulu (No Ads), it has been historically a cumbersome process.

Now, Disney will be launching an official Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads at $18.99 a month. Similar to the Disney Bundle it will be a $6 savings over if you got all three services separately. The company says that it will be coming early next year.

During Disney Investor Day, Disney announced that they have reached 130 streaming subscriptions across all three services — including 86.8 million of Disney+, 38.8 million of Hulu, and 11.5 million of ESPN+.

The Disney Bundle was first announced in August 2019.