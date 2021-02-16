Disney Unveils Slate of 10 European Disney Plus & Star Originals

Last week during their Q1 2021 Earnings Call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that would be “aggressively ramping up all of our production for all our local territories.” The company has unveiled part of that strategy by announcing 10 new originals series coming to Disney+ in Europe.

The new projects are part of Disney’s initiative to hit 50 local productions in Europe by 2024. The initial set of projects include four from France, three from Italy, two from Germany, and one from the Netherlands.

The series include a behind-the-scene docu-series of Feyenoord Rotterdam, one of the most popular Dutch soccer clubs. Another, from Italy, “The Good Mothers” tells the shocking true story of three women who grew up in one of the clans of the richest and most dangerous Italian mafia and how they worked with a brave lawyer to bring him down.

A full list of the 10 original series is below.

Diego Londono, EVP, media networks and content, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said: “Our commissioning strategy showcases our commitment to producing world-class original content, tailored to local markets but with the creative ambition to appeal to audiences across the globe. Europe has a global reputation as a creative powerhouse, which combined with Disney’s expertise in high-quality storytelling and its relationships with top talent on and off screen will ensure Disney Plus is the go-to destination for compelling and engaging entertainment in Europe.”

Star launches as the sixth tile on Disney+ on February 23rd. Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

Full List of Disney Plus European Originals

France

Parallels (Disney+ Original)

A six-episode action adventure that follows a mysterious event that scatters four teenage friends into parallel dimensions. They will have to hurry home before their future changes forever.

Oussekine (Star Original)

This four-part drama series explores the events that followed Malik Oussekine’s death on December 5, 1986. The series focuses on his family’s search for justice in the 1980s to understand the impact of this drama on French society at the time.

Weekend Family (Disney+ Original)

An eight-episode heartwarming family comedy that tells the story of a family of separated parents who meet every weekend. But when the father begins a relationship with a new partner, the weekends take an unexpected turn.

Soprano: Sing or Die (Star Original)

This series gives exclusive access to one of the most popular artists in France. Its six chapters will tell the story of Soprano’s success, along with the friends who have stood by him since his humble beginnings in Marseille.

Italy

The Good Mothers (Star Original)

The series tells the shocking true story of three women who grew up in one of the clans of the richest and most dangerous Italian mafia and how they worked with a brave lawyer to bring him down. They must fight with their own families for the right to survive and build a future for their children.

The Ignorant Angels (Star Original)

In an eight-episode series, when Antonia Massimo’s husband dies in a car accident, he discovers that he has been involved in an affair with a man named Michele. The news leaves her devastated, but Antonia finds herself embroiled in an unexpected and close friendship with Michele and his group of eccentric friends.

Boris (Star Original)

A fun “show within a show” format that previously spawned three seasons and a Boris movie, set behind the scenes of a fictional series of low-budget doctors. This new season brings together the original cast. They will soon discover that the world of television has changed. Social networks, influencers and the various streaming platforms are the ones that rule now. How will our protagonists face this new world?

Germany

Sam – A Saxon (Star Original)

Based on the true story of Samuel Meffire, East Germany’s first black cop to become a media idol and symbol of modern society after reunification in 1990. But a few years later, he himself ended up in jail as enemy of the state.

Sultan City (Star Original)

When the patriarch of a respectable German-Turkish family disappears, the comfortable life his widow led is turned upside down. She learns that her husband was the head of a secret criminal network and she is drawn into a dangerous underworld. But she ends up discovering that she and her daughters have an innate talent for business.

Netherlands

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Star Original)

Six-episode series following Feyenoord Rotterdam, one of the most popular Dutch soccer clubs. Loved and followed by millions of fans, the inner workings of the club are very private. It is the first time that a Dutch club has opened its doors and allows full and unlimited access.