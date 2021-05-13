‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’ to Release in Theaters and Streaming On Same Date

“Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, will open simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access worldwide on July 30.

Disney+ Premier Access means that the movie will be available to Disney+ subscribers for an extra $29.99 in those regions that have the service.

Johnson announced the move on his Instagram feed Thursday morning, ahead of Disney’s investor call, scheduled for late Thursday afternoon. Prior to his announcement, it looked like “Jungle Cruise” would debut only in theaters. The action-adventure film is based on the popular Disney theme park ride.

According to Deadline, the decision to go with a dual-release strategy was pushed by the ongoing closure of movie theaters in parts of Europe and South America as a result of the pandemic. Theaters in parts of Canada remain closed and may not open before at least mid-June according to news reports from CTV and CBC.

“Jungle Cruise” will be the fourth Disney release during 2021 to make use of the Disney+ Premier Access-dual release strategy behind “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Cruella”, and “Marvel’s Black Widow”.

Warner Bros. has also used a day-and-date distribution strategy for films during 2021, releasing major titles in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day.

The Deadline article says Disney is looking to return to a theatrical release strategy as soon as possible, but is watching conditions surrounding the pandemic around the world closely before making any final decisions.