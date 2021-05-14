Disney’s Star+ Launching in Latin America on August 31

Are you ready, Latin America? Disney is bringing its Star+ platform your way on August 31. While Disney+ will still be your home for family-friendly entertainment, Star+ will focus on more adult content.

We expect Star+ will offer nearly the same experience as its European cousin. That means a wide variety of movies and TV shows, including all Disney-owned content from ABC, Hulu, FX, and Freeform, as well as television and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, and more. Examples include “Big Sky,” “High Fidelity,” “American Horror Stories,” and “Solar Opposites.”

In addition, at launch, Star+ will include a full slate of ESPN content, including live events from the top leagues and sports shows.

Sign Up Now $7.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($5 savings).

“Star+ will offer a never-before-seen customized experience and will expand our connection with the different audiences. The strength of the content, that will include all of ESPN, makes Star+ a unique and relevant offering with its own identity that will become a recognized digital service, independent from Disney+. Having said that, its arrival will represent a service that is complementary to Disney+ and it will consolidate The Walt Disney Company’s presence in Latin America’s streaming market,” said Diego Lerner, President, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, in a statement.

You may also be able to watch shows like “Modern Family”, “How I Met Your Mother”, “Family Guy”, “24”, “Atlanta”, “Lost”, and movies like “Die Hard.”

And, just as on Disney+ in the United States, Star+ will become the streaming home for all seasons of “The Simpsons” in the Latin America region.

According to Disney officials, Star+ will be available on Internet-connected devices and users can subscribe separately or as part of a bundled offer with Disney+. The price for Star+ hasn’t been announced, but Disney does provide different subscription costs by country, and it would seem unlikely there would be one blanket cost for all of Latin America.

Users are also likely to see shows and movies specifically created in Latin America. As part of Disney’s Star rollout in Europe, the company aimed to have 50 local productions there by 2024. This follows Netflix’s strategy of making sure each part of the world has locally crafted content that aims to resonate with users in that region.

Star is compatible with web browsers, phones, and tablets for both iPhone and Android, Amazon Fire, Android, Samsung, Apple, Amazon Fire, and LG TV, Roku, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast TV, along with Chromebook and Chromecast, and you should expect Star+ will function the same way.

If you’re curious how Star+ might look and feel, check out our review of the European Star experience: