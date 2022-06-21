DistroTV Adds 120 New Channels; Expands International Content Offerings

Just as the premium, subscription side of the streaming wars continues to heat up, so does the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) side. On Tuesday, DistroTV announced the massive addition of 120 new channels, including a host of multicultural and international programming options to its free streaming slate.

The nation’s largest FAST platform announced that it was expanding its content offerings across its news, general entertainment, sports, and lifestyle channels, including adding new channels that focus on Southeast Asian, Indian, African, and Spanish-speaking audiences. The additions bring DistroTV’s library to more than 270 channels.

“The FAST market is on an incredible and steep upward growth trajectory, with even paid streaming platforms now understanding that if they do not embrace and ride this wave, they’ll get left behind,” DistroScale co-founder and CEO Navdeep Saini said. “At DistroTV, we’ve long been on a mission to break down barriers to entry and provide free TV for global audiences who want and deserve access to free, engaging programming across a range of cultures and languages. If our growth figures are any indication, we’re well on our way to accomplishing our goals, and we have no plans of slowing down.”

DistroTV is available in more than 60 markets via apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as at distro.tv and hopes that the company’s global expansion will empower media companies to “break down content barriers and bring diverse and independent content” to viewers around the world.

DistroTV’s new Channels Include:

45 new sports channels including beIN SPORTS Xtra, Swerve Sports, IMPACT Wrestling Channel, FightNetwork, ACL Cornhole, MotoAmerica TV, and FuelTV.

13 documentary channels, with notable new additions including Goalcast, Beautiful Planet, and True History.

Notable additions to the entertainment and lifestyle category, including AXS TV Now, Heritage+, Planet Eat, and the return of Canadian foodie favorite, GustoTV.

21 Spanish-language channels available in North America, such as Casa Comedy and Spanglish. DistroTV Español is aimed at Spanish-speakers in the U.S., as well as in Latin America. The channel also is the home for the platform’s premiere of its first original movie, “Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena.”

21 new channels on DistroTV Desi, featuring new additions such as ABP, Bollywood Prime, Epic, FOODFOOD by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Desi TV, and more.

11 entertainment and music-oriented channels on a new African channel bundle, DistroTV Africa. The channels are available to stream for free globally and available in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania, and in those countries’ native languages.