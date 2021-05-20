DistroTV Adds Two New Free Streaming Channels From Ovation TV

Ovation TV has announced that two of its on-demand channels, Journy and Mystery Alley, are now being distributed free by streaming service DistroTV.

Journy is a travel-based channel with programs focusing on travel, art and culture. Mystery Alley airs programs that include thrillers and dramas from around the world. The two channels can be found in DistroTV’s On Demand section.

“As Ovation continues to build its digital distribution with premium partners, we are excited to team up with DistroTV on Journy and Mystery Alley,” said John Malkin, executive VP, content distribution, at Ovation TV.

Some of Journy’s programs include “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations”, “Xploration Awesome Planet” with host Philippe Cousteau, David Rocco’s “Dolce”, “Surfing the Menu”, and “Gordon Ramsey’s Great Escape”. Among the titles airing Mystery Alley are “Murdoch Mysteries”, “Midsomer Murders”, “Rebus”, “The Village”, and “Republic of Doyle”.

DistroTV was launched in 2019 by DistroScale, and supports streaming channels in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Company officials said in March that viewership has quadrupled in the previous six months, and that total watch time had increased by eight times in the same timeframe.

Ovation TV’s linear channel is available on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and other cable systems.

DistroTV is available for viewing via apps on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, and LG. There are mobile apps available in Apple’s App Store for iOS and in the Google Play Store. Additionally, DistroTV is available for viewing on their website.