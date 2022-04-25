New Free Platform Cinehouse Features 12 Genre Channels Including Anime, Horror, Comedy, More

Digital media and entertainment company DMR is launching Cinehouse — a new free, ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming service that will bring niche content to fan bases from across many popular genres. The service will include 12 linear channels plus thousands of hours of VOD content to stream from genres including anime, horror, comedy, and much more.

Cinehouse is known for bringing genre enthusiasts great movies and TV shows from around the world to one place. The newest addition to Cinehouse is Crime Hunters, DMR’s new streaming channel that brings viewers true crime and paranormal programming. Some of the programming available on Crime Hunters includes “The New Detectives,” “Interview with a Murder,” and more.

Crime Hunters is the first channel launch since the company’s acquisition last month, but the company has plans to add more third-party channels in the future.

Channels cater to super fans in different genres and interests:

AsianCrush: pan Asian entertainment

pan Asian entertainment Cinehouse Selects: arthouse and romance

arthouse and romance Crime Hunters: mystery, paranormal, strange stories

mystery, paranormal, strange stories ESTV: esports athletes and gaming

esports athletes and gaming Johnny Carson TV

KMTV: K-Pop

K-Pop Midnight Pulp: cult movies (action, thriller, sci-fi)

cult movies (action, thriller, sci-fi) MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 RetroCrush: anime

anime Shout! FactoryTV: pop culture favorites

pop culture favorites The Carol Burnett Show

TokuSHOUTsu: Godzilla, Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Super Sentai, and others

Cinehouse is currently available at www.cinehousetv.com, and also on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and smart TVs.