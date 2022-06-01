Does Hulu Live TV Have AMC? How to Watch and Record Your Favorite AMC Shows

Hulu Live TV is a great substitute for a cable subscription. You’ll get 32 of the top 35 cable channels. You also get free Disney+ and ESPN+ and the amazing Hulu on demand library. You can watch on TV, your computer, or a mobile device. However, you cannot watch AMC on Hulu Live. We’ll break down your options on how to see your favorite shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.”

Stream AMC With Another Live TV Provider

AMC is available on most major streaming services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Philo is the least expensive of these, offering 18 of the top 35 cable channels including AMC for just $25 / month. You can start streaming with a 7-day free trial.

Add a Subscription to AMC+

If you prefer to keep Hulu Live TV as your provider, there’s an easy workaround to get access to AMC content. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month. You can use a 7-day free trial to binge any shows you might want to watch.

You’ll get access to every episode of “The Walking Dead” and its spinoffs, “Mad Men,” “Riviera,” “The North Water,” “Kin,” “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” “A Discovery of Witches,” “Portlandia” and more. If you have Amazon Prime Video, you can add AMC+ as a channel within the service.

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV gives you access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

When it comes to sports, Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

As we mentioned, Hulu Live automatically grants you access to ESPN+, which is fantastic for live sports, especially NHL hockey. You also get free Disney+, so you’ll be able to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Pixar movie, Disney animated classics and more.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.