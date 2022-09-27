Does Hulu Live Have SEC Network? How to Watch SEC College Sports

If you’re looking to catch some quality college sports, Hulu Live TV will fit the bill. The SEC Network comes with the Hulu Live TV base package, no extra purchases required. Regardless of your favorite team, SEC Network gives you access to all of the best the conference has to offer.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

For the cord cutters that want to watch separately, streaming Hulu Live at multiple locations is possible, since the package allows for two streams at once. But if you want access to unlimited streams, you can upgrade for $10/month.

However, even though you can use Hulu Live TV in multiple locations, if they are outside your home network, only 3 devices can be used at once. And while you could technically use Hulu Live TV in multiple homes, please note that the service will not allow you to stream at the same time on devices inside and outside your home network.

How to Stream SEC Network With Another Live TV Provider

If Hulu Live sports isn’t your thing, the good news is that you have options. The SEC Network can also be viewed on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you’re on the fence, we’ve provided ‘Hulu Live TV vs’ options below to help you make a quick decision and get back to watching your favorite college football games.

DIRECTV STREAM

Both services are about $70/month, but Hulu’s base package tops out around 70 channels, while DTV has options from 65 to 140 channels. You have to pay extra for certain sports channels with DIRECTV STREAM that are automatically provided with Hulu Live, so getting the SEC Network would increase to $90/month, but you’d also be getting 35 top cable and 15 major sport channels. If your goal is to stream sports on as many devices as possible, DIRECTV STREAM is the only service that allows for up to 20 streams.

fuboTV

fubo TV is available for about $70/month, and while it doesn’t have access to channels like CNN, TNT, or Lifetime, it does include the SEC Network and the NFL Network. fuboTV is especially great for the SEC football fans that also enjoy watching the best soccer games. So, in the debate of Hulu vs fuboTV, it will really come down to your preference for TV shows and channels beyond the SEC Network.

Sling TV

You can get the SEC Network on Sling TV with their Sling Orange package for $35/month plus the sports extra add-on which is another $11/month. This in total will be around $46/month, so you might as well opt in for the Sling Orange + Blue combo, which will provide you the same channels, plus more, for $50/month. Neither service comes with a true free trial period, but they both have discounts for first-time subscribers.

YouTube TV

Both services include the SEC Network in their packages. Without discounts and trials, Hulu will set you back about $70/month, while YouTube TV offers their service for $65/month. But with freebies included, YouTube TV is only $55/month for your first 3 months, while Hulu offers a $20 discount on your first 3 months, bringing the total down to just $50/month. If you’d like to read more details about Hulu Live vs YouTube TV, you can check out our in-depth breakdown.

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Aside from Hulu originals and live sports, Hulu also provides access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1, along with your local channels, like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

The general lineup of Hulu Live TV channels has what most people need, but for the dedicated sports fans, it goes above and beyond. The service also provides a range of sports networks, like NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

If you’re not sold, here’s the mic drop: Hulu will also give youfree access to ESPN+ and Disney+. So, once you’re done watching the SEC network, you can view your next favorite live sports on ESPN+ for the NHL, or swap over to Disney+ to watch hit movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hulu also includes its own on demand library of hits like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hulu also allows you to add Cinemax, HBO, Showtime, and Starz for an additional fee. This makes their live TV plan one of the most well-rounded. And if you’re afraid you might miss the game, Hulu Live extended recording is provided via cloud DVR with unlimited recordings that will keep for up to nine months.