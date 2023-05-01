Does Hulu Live TV Have MAVTV? How to Watch and Record Your Favorite MAVTV Shows
MAVTV is the U.S. home for all things motorsports. The network hosts historic motorsports live racing events, like the 500 Sprint Car Tour and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. MAVTV is a linear channel, and comes with most cable services. But if you want to stream MAVTV, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service.
Hulu Live TV is a great option for cord-cutters looking for a live TV streaming service. It has 33 of the top cable channels, and it includes the Disney Bundle. The package is hard to beat, considering you’ll have live TV plus on-demand content from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.
Aside from ESPN+, you’ll have many of the top sports networks. You can watch NFL Network and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. You’ll also get a select amount of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY.
The service offers an impressive lineup of popular channels, but does Hulu Live have MAVTV?
How to Stream MAVTV on Hulu Live TV
A base subscription doesn’t include it, but you can get MAVTV with Hulu Live’s Sports Add-On Package. This package includes MAVTV and more, like the NFL RedZone and the Sportsman Channel.
Once you have Hulu Live TV, you can add this Sports Add-On Package for $10/month.
Hulu Live TV has an Unlimited Cloud DVR that keeps your recordings for up to 9 months. Don’t worry if you might miss the Pro Motocross Championship. You can record and watch it later, as long as you do so within the 9-month timeframe.
Hulu Live is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Stream MAVTV with Another Live TV Provider
You can still watch MAVTV live and all its regular shows if you want to try a different provider. Fubo and YouTube TV have options to watch MAVTV. Like Hulu Live TV, the MAVTV channel is not included with their base subscriptions. Both services require you to buy additional packages.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|MAVTV
|-
|^ $5
|^ $10
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
Fubo Adventure Plus Package
Fubo has an impressive list of channels - you can get as many as 151. For $85.98 / month, it provides top cable channels, local networks, and RSNs. It also includes channels like beIN Sports and NFL Network in its base package. If you’re looking for more sports options, they have a variety of sports add-on packages.
They have Sports Plus, which provides MLB Network and the NFL RedZone. This package is an extra $11/month. Their International Sports Plus add-on has global favorites, like Fox Soccer Plus and Chelsea TV. So you’ll get those and more for about $6 more a month.
But if you want MAVTV, you’ll have to get their Adventure Plus package. It’s only an extra $5/month. The package includes even more for outdoor adventure lovers, like the Outdoor Channel and the World Fishing Network.
fuboTV has a free trial period for all new accounts. You can check it out with a trial, commitment-free. fuboTV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
YouTube TV Sports Plus Package
YouTube TV is (price-per-month: youtube-tv), and includes pro sports channels like NFL RedZone. If you want MAVTV, you’ll have to get their sports add-on package. The add-on is $11 more, but it does include several popular sports channels. Aside from MAVTV, you’ll also get channels like Outside Television, Poker GO, and Fox Soccer Plus.
You can watch YouTube TV on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $72.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The service includes an unlimited DVR.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $9.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
Which Live TV Streaming Service is the Best for Watching MAVTV?
All live TV services mentioned here are about the same price per month with the extra packages needed to watch MAVTV.
If MAVTV is your priority, the least expensive option is Hulu Live TV with the Sports Add-On Package. Along with popular sports channels, Hulu Live comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
While Disney controls both Hulu and ABC, local Sinclair affiliates who broadcast ABC were dropped from Hulu on March 8, 2023 due to a carriage dispute. This means that in 28 markets (such as Portland, Seattle, San Antonio, Rochester, and others) subscribers will no longer see primetime ABC airings or local ABC news on Hulu Live TV until the dispute is resolved. Check here for a full list of affected ABC markets.
That being said, for the content that Hulu Live TV has (which is plenty), the service provides an unlimited DVR with the ability to skip through commercials. You also have the option to upgrade for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library.