Does Hulu Live TV Have MAVTV? How to Watch and Record Your Favorite MAVTV Shows

MAVTV is the U.S. home for all things motorsports. The network hosts historic motorsports live racing events, like the 500 Sprint Car Tour and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. MAVTV is a linear channel, and comes with most cable services. But if you want to stream MAVTV, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service.

Hulu Live TV is a great option for cord-cutters looking for a live TV streaming service. It has 33 of the top cable channels, and it includes the Disney Bundle. The package is hard to beat, considering you’ll have live TV plus on-demand content from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Aside from ESPN+, you’ll have many of the top sports networks. You can watch NFL Network and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. You’ll also get a select amount of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY.

The service offers an impressive lineup of popular channels, but does Hulu Live have MAVTV?

How to Stream MAVTV on Hulu Live TV

A base subscription doesn’t include it, but you can get MAVTV with Hulu Live’s Sports Add-On Package. This package includes MAVTV and more, like the NFL RedZone and the Sportsman Channel.

Once you have Hulu Live TV, you can add this Sports Add-On Package for $10/month.

Hulu Live TV has an Unlimited Cloud DVR that keeps your recordings for up to 9 months. Don’t worry if you might miss the Pro Motocross Championship. You can record and watch it later, as long as you do so within the 9-month timeframe.

Hulu Live is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream MAVTV with Another Live TV Provider

You can still watch MAVTV live and all its regular shows if you want to try a different provider. Fubo and YouTube TV have options to watch MAVTV. Like Hulu Live TV, the MAVTV channel is not included with their base subscriptions. Both services require you to buy additional packages.

Fubo Adventure Plus Package

Fubo has an impressive list of channels - you can get as many as 151. For $85.98 / month, it provides top cable channels, local networks, and RSNs. It also includes channels like beIN Sports and NFL Network in its base package. If you’re looking for more sports options, they have a variety of sports add-on packages.

They have Sports Plus, which provides MLB Network and the NFL RedZone. This package is an extra $11/month. Their International Sports Plus add-on has global favorites, like Fox Soccer Plus and Chelsea TV. So you’ll get those and more for about $6 more a month.

But if you want MAVTV, you’ll have to get their Adventure Plus package. It’s only an extra $5/month. The package includes even more for outdoor adventure lovers, like the Outdoor Channel and the World Fishing Network.

fuboTV has a free trial period for all new accounts. You can check it out with a trial, commitment-free. fuboTV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

YouTube TV Sports Plus Package

YouTube TV is (price-per-month: youtube-tv), and includes pro sports channels like NFL RedZone. If you want MAVTV, you’ll have to get their sports add-on package. The add-on is $11 more, but it does include several popular sports channels. Aside from MAVTV, you’ll also get channels like Outside Television, Poker GO, and Fox Soccer Plus.

You can watch YouTube TV on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Which Live TV Streaming Service is the Best for Watching MAVTV?

All live TV services mentioned here are about the same price per month with the extra packages needed to watch MAVTV.

If MAVTV is your priority, the least expensive option is Hulu Live TV with the Sports Add-On Package. Along with popular sports channels, Hulu Live comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.