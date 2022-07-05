Does Hulu Live TV Have the Tennis Channel? How to Watch and Record Major Tennis Events

Hulu Live TV is a live TV service that now carries over 70 networks ranging from local channels to sports. For tennis fans, however, it is important to note that the Tennis Channel is not offered through Hulu Live TV. It is offered, however, through other live streaming services.

How to Watch the Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is available without a cable or satellite subscription. You can watch with a trial of three different services.

DIRECTV STREAM

If you’d like to watch Tennis Channel on DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll need the “Choice package” for $89.99 a month. That includes 90 channels with standouts like A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX,FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel,truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

fuboTV

As part of the fuboTV sports package, not only do fans get access to over 90 channels, but receive access to the Tennis Channel. The package also includes channels such as AMC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv for $80.99/month.

Least Expensive: Sling TV

Sling TV offers the Tennis Channel as part of their Sling Orange Sports Extra package for $46 a month. With it, however, subscribers receive access to 30 channels that include A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, and USA Network.

Why Doesn’t Hulu Live TV Have Tennis Channel?

Streaming services have to split the difference between channel variety and affordability. In the case of Tennis Channel, Hulu doesn’t currently believe its subscribers would be willing to pay to offset the carriage cost. As the other services put Tennis Channel on a separate sports tier, Hulu has chosen not to offer that to its customers.

Can You Still Watch Tennis on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Any matches that may be broadcast on networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC will be available, along with ESPN and FS1. In some cases, tennis content may be available on ESPN+, which is available for free with any Hulu Live TV subscription.

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV gives you access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

When it comes to sports, Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

As we mentioned, Hulu Live automatically grants you access to ESPN+, which is fantastic for live sports, especially NHL hockey. You also get free Disney+, so you’ll be able to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Pixar movie, Disney animated classics and more.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.