Does NFL+ Include NFL RedZone? What to Know About the Streaming Service
For the 2022 season, NFL fans have a new way to watch live games: NFL+. While this will be a great option for some fans, it’s not for everybody. We’ll explain what NFL+ offers and whether it’s right for you.
NFL+ Pros and Cons
The great benefit to NFL+ is that you’ll have access to live local games, primetime games, and every playoff game.
The biggest downfall is that you can only watch these games on a mobile phone or tablet. You cannot watch NFL+ on a TV.
If you upgrade to the Premium tier ($9.99 / month), you’ll also get ad-free full-game replays and coaches’ film.
What About RedZone?
NFL RedZone is a football lover’s dream. Viewers get ad-free wall-to-wall coverage of all Sunday afternoon games while host Scott Hanson expertly whisks the audience across the league. The broadcast pops in on any teams in scoring position, and you’ll also get updates on any big plays that will impact the outcome of each game. It’s an amazing experience.
Unfortunately, NFL RedZone is not available on NFL+. To see RedZone, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. We recommend getting started with a free trial to a service like fuboTV to watch.
Is NFL RedZone Available as a Standalone Service?
At this time, RedZone is only available as part of a larger live TV package.
NFL+
NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).
The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.