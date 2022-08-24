 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL+ NFL RedZone

Does NFL+ Include NFL RedZone? What to Know About the Streaming Service

Ben Bowman

For the 2022 season, NFL fans have a new way to watch live games: NFL+. While this will be a great option for some fans, it’s not for everybody. We’ll explain what NFL+ offers and whether it’s right for you.

NFL+ Pros and Cons

The great benefit to NFL+ is that you’ll have access to live local games, primetime games, and every playoff game.

The biggest downfall is that you can only watch these games on a mobile phone or tablet. You cannot watch NFL+ on a TV.

If you upgrade to the Premium tier ($9.99 / month), you’ll also get ad-free full-game replays and coaches’ film.

What About RedZone?

NFL RedZone is a football lover’s dream. Viewers get ad-free wall-to-wall coverage of all Sunday afternoon games while host Scott Hanson expertly whisks the audience across the league. The broadcast pops in on any teams in scoring position, and you’ll also get updates on any big plays that will impact the outcome of each game. It’s an amazing experience.

Unfortunately, NFL RedZone is not available on NFL+. To see RedZone, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. We recommend getting started with a free trial to a service like fuboTV to watch.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

If you’re interested in changing your live TV provider, be sure to consult our Service Matchmaker to make sure you’ll have access to all your favorite channels.

Is NFL RedZone Available as a Standalone Service?

At this time, RedZone is only available as part of a larger live TV package.

7-Day Trial
www.nfl.com/plus

NFL+

NFL+ allows fans to watch live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices. And with an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch replays of every single game without ads, condensed game replays, and coaches film. The service also allows fans to choose their audio stream (home, away, and national calls).

The service also allows users to watch out-of-market preseason games on any device. Users can also access NFL library programming ad-free.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
www.nfl.com/plus
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.