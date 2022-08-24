Does NFL+ Include NFL RedZone? What to Know About the Streaming Service

For the 2022 season, NFL fans have a new way to watch live games: NFL+. While this will be a great option for some fans, it’s not for everybody. We’ll explain what NFL+ offers and whether it’s right for you.

NFL+ Pros and Cons

The great benefit to NFL+ is that you’ll have access to live local games, primetime games, and every playoff game.

The biggest downfall is that you can only watch these games on a mobile phone or tablet. You cannot watch NFL+ on a TV.

If you upgrade to the Premium tier ($9.99 / month), you’ll also get ad-free full-game replays and coaches’ film.

What About RedZone?

NFL RedZone is a football lover’s dream. Viewers get ad-free wall-to-wall coverage of all Sunday afternoon games while host Scott Hanson expertly whisks the audience across the league. The broadcast pops in on any teams in scoring position, and you’ll also get updates on any big plays that will impact the outcome of each game. It’s an amazing experience.

Unfortunately, NFL RedZone is not available on NFL+. To see RedZone, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. We recommend getting started with a free trial to a service like fuboTV to watch.

If you’re interested in changing your live TV provider, be sure to consult our Service Matchmaker to make sure you’ll have access to all your favorite channels.

Is NFL RedZone Available as a Standalone Service?

At this time, RedZone is only available as part of a larger live TV package.