Does Peacock Have ESPN+? How to Watch Both Services

While Peacock has a wealth of sports, you may be wondering if you can use the service to watch ESPN+. You can’t do that, however. ESPN+ is its own service. But we’ll explain how you can watch each service.

ESPN+ is not a channel. It is a standalone streaming service like Netflix or Paramount+. You can’t add those to Peacock either.

Right now, there are just three ways to watch ESPN+.

1. Subscribe to ESPN+ Alone

You can simply start watching ESPN+ by paying the $9.99 / month subscription fee.

Whether or not you choose to subscribe to Peacock is up to you.

2. Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

For just $12.99 / month, you’ll get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on demand. By subscribing to all three, you’ll save $13/month.

3. Subscribe to Hulu Live TV

If you’d like live TV channels, you can get ESPN+ for free with a Hulu Live TV subscription.

Hulu’s live service includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

That lineup also includes A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

You can also add the Sports Add-on for $10/month. That package adds FanDuel TV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2.

Hulu Live TV includes an unlimited cloud DVR. It’s probably the best value in live TV streaming today.

What Can You Watch on ESPN+?

Here are some of the highlights available on ESPN+:

Exclusive NFL games

Several dozen exclusive NHL games, along with more than 1,000 out-of-market games

The full “30 for 30” library

Exclusive UFC PPV events, Fight Nights, and archives of the UFC’s greatest fights

ESPN+ originals like “Man in the Arena” with Tom Brady, “More Than An Athlete” with Michael Strahan, “Our Time - Baylor Basketball,” and more

Daily sports talk with Greeny, Canty & Golic Jr., Jorge Ramos, and more

What Sports Can You Watch on Peacock?

Peacock offers 24/7 sports channels, live events, and highlights.

Big Ten Football

Chivas

Cycling

Figure Skating

IMSA

French Open

Golf

Horse Racing

Notre Dame Football

IndyCar

MLB Sunday Leadoff

NASCAR

Snow sports

Notre Dame Hockey

Premier League

Rugby

USFL

Sunday Night Football (NFL)

Super Motocross

Track & Field

U.S. Soccer

WWE

What Devices Can You Use to Watch ESPN+?

ESPN+ can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Peacock?

Peacock can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Will ESPN+ Ever Be Added to Peacock?

Unless Disney bought NBCUniversal or Comcast bought ESPN, this is not going to happen. They are entirely separate services with separate owners.

Will the ESPN+ Sports Ever Appear on Peacock?

While ESPN+ owns their TV shows, they don’t own the live sports shown on the service. The rights for those games go up for bid every few years. If Peacock somehow outbid every other media company, they could possibly make those games exclusive to Peacock.

Conclusion

If you want ESPN+, but also want to watch live sports on the other major channels, we recommend making the switch to Hulu Live TV. Peacock is a worthy addition to round out your sports coverage.