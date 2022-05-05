Dual-Language Streaming Service Nuestra.TV to Launch with English, Spanish Content

Minority-owned mobile advertising and digital media company Adsmovil announced the launch of Nuestra.TV on Thursday at the IAB NewFronts. The new ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service was “created to entertain, inform, and empower Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices.”

The service will launch with more than 40 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and over 15,000 hours of on-demand content in the coming months. The curated offerings have been assembled to showcase the full breadth and diversity of the Hispanic population.

According to the company, Nuestra.TV (Our.TV in English) will have a bilingual footprint with programming in both English and Spanish from studios in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. Additionally, Nuestra.TV will premiere original content created for bilingual and bicultural customers from award-winning creators as well as offer educational programming with “the goal of not only entertaining but also empowering its audiences.”

“We have a decade of extensive acumen in this area, including in-depth Hispanic consumer and media consumption insights across countries of origin, generations, and languages,” Nuestra.TV president and CEO Alberto Pardo said. “With Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging. Nuestra.TV was created for all Latinos in the U.S. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural cohort.”

Additionally, Nuestra.TV will host gaming, podcasts, user-generated, live news, and music events on the service.

In February, Spanish-language broadcasters Televisa and Univision completed a $4.8 billion deal to form a partnership creating the world’s largest Spanish-language media and content company now called TelevisaUnivision. Later in the month, they announced that they would be turning existing AVOD service ViX into the company's collective streaming home.

The streamer’s ad-supported ViX tier is available now with the premium ViX+ rolling out soon. ViX and Nuestra.TV will both be vying for a piece of a sizeable, often under-served audience. According to Nuestra.TV, Hispanics represent 62 million people in the U.S. and 22% of Hispanic TV homes have cut the cord within the last three years. Meaning that even though the streamers will be natural competitors, there is a sizeable enough audience to support both.

“Over the past few years, the Hispanic community has expanded and evolved significantly embracing on-demand streaming apps wholeheartedly,” said Gonzalo Del FA, President of GroupM Multicultural. “Diversity and inclusion are critical components in today’s media, both on-screen and across storylines, and the media industry is taking note.”