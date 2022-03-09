‘Dune’ is Coming Back to Streaming, Where Can You Watch It?

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” is coming back to HBO Max tomorrow.

As part of Warner Bros.’ hybrid day-and-date release model for all of its 2021 films, “Dune” premiered on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release, but was only available to stream for 30 days. When the movie left the service on Nov. 21, 2021, fans were disappointed but knew that it would be coming back.. eventually.

Dune will be streaming on HBO via HBO Max beginning March 10. — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 9, 2022

Now successfully grossing over $400 million worldwide along with 10 Academy Award nominations, the film is returning to HBO MAX just in time for the big award ceremony. Conveniently enough, when “Dune” returns to streaming tomorrow, it will be right before the voting window closes for the Oscars.

“Dune” is also available to stream in 4K on HBO Max; at just $14.99 a month, that’s cheaper than a single ticket to see it in theaters.

How to Stream ‘Dune’ Online

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Since last December, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, they do have a way to save. if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

About ‘Dune’

Based on Frank Herbet’s acclaimed 1965 novel, the film follows the Atreides family, more specifically Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who has prophetic visions. The family moves to the dangerous desert planet Arrakis (a.k.a Dune), which contains the most valuable substance in the universe — “spice.”

“Dune” is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

The sequel, “Dune: Part Two,” will cover the second half of the novel, which focuses heavily on the House Harkonnen and the native desert tribe known as the Fremen. It is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 20, 2023.