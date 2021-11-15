Sky TV and NOW Customers in the UK and Ireland Receive Early Access to Peacock

Back in July, during an earnings call with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, there was an announcement that Sky plans to include Peacock at no additional cost for its nearly 20 million European customers. Tomorrow, Sky and NBCUniversal will be rolling out Peacock content across Sky territories in a soft launch for Sky TV customers and NOW Entertainment Members in the UK and Ireland.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK, and Ireland, said, “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal. With brand new Peacock Originals, must-watch reality, and hit library series, we couldn’t be more excited to add Peacock for all our Sky and NOW customers, at no extra cost.”

“Following its successful phased launch in the U.S., we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky…Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.” Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal, Lee Raftery adds.

As planned, Peacock will continue to roll out across Sky platforms in Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland in the next few months.

Peacock will also be adding to its library of 7,000+ hours worth of content, such as titles from NBCUniversal, Peacock Originals, and more. Some upcoming titles include “MacGruber,” “Bel-Air,” “Joe Exotic” (working title), “Killing It,” “Vampire Academy,” “Irreverent,” “The Innocent,” “Ted,” “Battlestar Galactica,” and Christmas movies and specials like “A Kindhearted Christmas,” “Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin,” “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” and “Christmas Is You.”

Related: What’s Coming to Peacock in November 2021

It would be in Peacock’s best interest to include more exclusive content as well as additional Peacock Originals in order to keep up with the competitive landscape. According to LightShed Partners’ Richard Greenfield, it’s vital that the service increases its library, release more day-and-date movies, and consider higher investment spending.

Although we don’t know its Q3 subscriber numbers, it was reported that Peacock lost $520 million in the quarter, which needless to say isn’t promising. While this launch may increase its global subscribers, a lot of streaming platforms are expanding their services worldwide and it is unclear if Peacock will be able to keep up with the competition.