Amazon Early Black Friday Sale Now Live: Get Up to 45% Off Fire TV Devices, Starting at Just $17.99

Black Friday may still be a week away, but you can start saving on Amazon Fire TV devices starting today (November 20). Everything from the newly launched Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and Amazon Fire TV Stick to the popular Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are available.

The deals start at just $17.99 for Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which is normally $29.99. and $27.99 for the Amazon Fire TV Stick (normally $39.99), each a $12 savings.

For those that want the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, it will be just $29.99 (normally $49.99), while the Amazon Fire TV Cube will be $79.99 (normally $119.99).

You can also save $100 on the Fire TV Recast, which allows you to watch and record your OTA antenna on your Fire TV or mobile device.

The deals will be available through November 27th, but there may be additional promos announced throughout the week, so make sure you check back.

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.

At $29.99 the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 40% off its normal price and the lowest its been since last Black Friday (even cheaper than Prime Day). The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite HD, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos

Alexa Voice Remote without TV Controls Shop Now $17.99 | normally $29.99 amazon.com Get $12 OFF Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos

Alexa Voice Remote w/ TV Controls Shop Now $27.99 | normally $39.99 amazon.com Get $12 OFF Amazon Fire TV 4K 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Alexa Voice Remote w/ TV Controls Shop Now $29.88 | normally $49.99 amazon.com Get $20 OFF

If you’re looking for an OTA DVR, you can save $100 on the Fire TV Recast. The device allows you to watch live and recorded shows wirelessly from an Over-The Air (OTA) antenna. You can watch them on the Recast or on any Fire TV, iOS, or Android device.