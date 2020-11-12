Early Look at Black Friday Deals on Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV For 2020 Holiday Season

Ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has given an early preview of Black Friday deals coming to streaming devices. And it’s good news if you were looking to save on an Amazon Fire TV, Roku, or NVIDIA SHIELD.

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals

Best Buy, and we presume other retailers, will be matching the prices you saw during the Alexa Birthday Sale. This means you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (normally $29.99) and Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (normally $39.99), each a $12 savings.

For those that want the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, it will be just $29.99 (normally $29.99), while the Amazon Fire TV Cube will be $79.99 (normally $79.99).

Roku Black Friday Deals

This is the first time we got a look at Roku’s Black Friday deals. They will be offering deals on the Roku Premiere $24.99 (normally $39.99), Roku Streaming Stick+ $29.99 (normally $49.99), and all-new 2020 Roku Ultra $69.99 (normally $99.99).

This week, Walmart, also discounted the Roku Ultra LT to just $48, which may return for Black Friday.

Android TV Black Friday Deals

One of streamer’s favorites, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV will be just $129.99 (normally $149.99), while Google will continue to offer the all-new Chromecast with Google TV with 6 months of Netflix for just $89.99.

Chromecast Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for just a standard Chromecast (not with Google TV), it will be just $18.99 (normally $29.99).