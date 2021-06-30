Elvis Presley Channel With Non-Stop Free Streaming Content to Launch in 2022

Throw on your favorite gem-studded jumpsuit and grab your pair of blue suede shoes — the King is getting his own streaming channel next year.

According to Variety, Cinedigm and Elvis Presley Enterprises will launch “The Elvis Presley Channel” in 2022 — a free, ad-supported linear service that will air continual Elvis-themed programming.

Content on the channel will include specials, concerts, home footage, and more. The channel will also feature other influential artists and music scenes of the era.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch the Elvis Presley Channel,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owners of Elvis Presley Enterprises. “The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases.”

Last year, Cinedigm launched the Bob Ross Channel, a service dedicated to the cult-favorite artist who hosted a long-running public TV series with over 350 classic episodes.

Cinedigm hopes a service revolving around the King of Rock ‘n Roll will find similar success — and it should, as there’s plenty of demand for Elvis content. Presley ranked fifth in last year’s list of highest-paid deceased celebrities and has ranked in at least the top 5 since Forbes started tracking sales in 2001, topping the list seven times. Cinedigm will also pursue streaming services revolving around Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.

“There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre, and medium,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business.”

Cinedigm plans to make the Elvis Presley Channel available across its network of distribution partners in the streaming space, including Samsung, Pluto TV, Roku, Hulu, Amazon, and Tubi.