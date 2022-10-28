‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ to Stream on Disney+ in December; Featuring Performances from Film’s Cast

On Friday, Disney announced a special holiday treat for fans of the wildly popular film “Encanto.” On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the House of Mouse will be releasing an all-new special titled “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” exclusively on its streaming platform Disney+.

The special will bring the original voice cast of the movie back together onstage. Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) will all appear to perform fan-favorite songs from the film.

“‘Encanto’ has seen incredible success on Disney+, quickly rising as one of the most-watched animated films on the streaming service and ultimately becoming a global phenomenon that fans couldn’t stop talking about,” Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said. “This holiday season, Disney+ is opening the doors to Casa Madrigal once again for a dazzling musical experience that will celebrate the magic and wonder of ‘Encanto’ in a whole new way.”

The live-to-film concert experience will feature an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers, and a unique brand of special effects that will give the show and its viewers a taste of Disney magic. Guest stars will include Colombian music superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, and the show will get a special introduction from the film’s composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“‘Encanto,’ the film, has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience,” Beatriz said. “I’m beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow ‘Encanto’ cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world.”

“Encanto” tells the tale of the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house. The family’s magic has blessed every child in the clan with a unique gift — from super strength to the power to heal — well, every child except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the house is in danger, Mirabel decides that she — the only “ordinary” Madrigal — just might be her exceptional family’s last hope.

No stranger to animated or live-action musicals, Disney has been bringing more and more musical content to its streaming service. The streamer saw incredibly high demand for Miranda’s musical sensation “Hamilton,” which smashed viewing records when it was added to Disney+ in 2020. Throughout the year, the platform has welcomed sing-along versions of some of its most beloved movie musicals, and earlier this summer, Disney+ live-streamed the “Harmonious Live!” concert to celebrate World Music Day.