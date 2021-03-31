ENDS TODAY: Get Paramount Plus For Just $2.50 a Month (50% OFF) and Stream The Masters & Final Four

Paramount+ is offering new and returning subscribers a huge discount on a full year of service – but you only have until today, March 31st, to take advantage of it.

Until midnight, you can get 50% OFF the Paramount+ Annual Plan. With all plans, you’ll get your local CBS affiliate which means you can stream “Final Four”, “The Masters”, and “UEFA Champions League.”

With the discount, you will get the “Limited Commercials” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Commercial Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Continue”

Select Checkbox to Display Annual Plans

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”

Create Your Paramount+ Account

If it’s not already added, use code: YEAR

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+”

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year if you keep your subscription.

What’s Coming to Paramount+ in April

The Challenge: All Stars (Coming April 1)

The brand new limited series features 22 of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules. Returning for a chance at the ultimate competition, watch as these fan favorite challengers vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize.

2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship (Streaming April 3 & April 5)

Stream CBS Sports’ coverage of the Final Four and National Championship on Paramount+.

No Activity (Coming April 8)

The cult classic returns for a newly animated fourth season with Special Agent Nick Cullen finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover being an FBI “special agent” isn’t what he expected it to be. If you’ve been sleeping on “No Activity,” it’s time to get animated and start laughing.

The Masters (Streaming April 10-11)

Watch CBS Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Masters Tournament on Paramount+.

Younger (Coming April 15):

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit “Younger” is coming to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season. Created by Darren Star, the series follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure. Mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss how it all ends for our favorite New Yorkers.

Soccer

As the streaming home in the U.S. for exclusive English-language coverage of UEFA club competitions, Paramount+ will be the place to watch the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals and Semifinals in April, along with NWSL and Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

Last year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.